The archive

When Tom Watson became a major star

Before Rickie Fowler made orange his thing, Tom Watson rocked the color to great success during the final round of the 1977 Masters. Watson, at age 27, defeated Jack Nicklaus, 37, by two shots to win the first of two green jackets. Later that year, he would edge Nicklaus in the Open Championship—the Duel in the Sun at Turnberry—for the third of his eight major-championship victories. Scroll on to catch a glimpse of a young Tom in that sporty orange.