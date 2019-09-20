Standard stance Although she’s not long off the tee, Mo Martin tries to get every yard she can out of her drives by setting up for a higher launch angle (right shoulder lower than the left; no forward lean to the shaft), says coach Ian Triggs. “She also stands athletically, knees in line with the feet to maintain balance.”
FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS

Swing Sequence: Mo Martin

The straightest driver in professional golf
