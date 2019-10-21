POISED FOR POWER Joaquin Niemann has a wide stance and a strong left-hand grip, two adjustments that lead to big drives, says instructor Jim McLean: “And his hands and head are behind the ball. This is a setup that helps produce powerful drives because you can use your body weight to put more into the hit.”
FRAME-BY-FRAME ANALYSIS

Swing Sequence: Joaquin Niemann

The first person from Chile to win on the PGA Tour
