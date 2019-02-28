The Masters

Augusta National Golf Club Course Tour Photos

Augusta National Golf Club is not only home of the Masters, but one of the most talked-about courses in the game. That’s not just because of its breathtaking beauty. The Alister MacKenzie–Bob Jones design provides a wonderful mix of holes where strokes can be gained and those where they can be lost. Some offer classic risk-reward options while others are just plain difficult. Here on this course tour we not only walk you through all 18 holes, but offer where they rank in terms of difficulty over the last decade. Unless you’re a true Masters aficionado, the rankings might surprise you.