Augusta National lengthens fifth hole by 40 yards ahead of 2019 Masters

The long-rumored changes to Augusta National Golf Club's iconic par-5 13th remain just that, but the course has made a significant alteration to another one of its holes in time for the 2019 Masters.

In the tournament's media guide, which was released on Tuesday, the par-4 fifth hole is listed at 495 yards. Previously, it was listed as 455 yards on the scorecard.

No. 5 is an interesting hole to lengthen considering it's played as the course's fifth-most difficult hole in tournament history. Although 455 yards isn't long by today's standards, the uphill dogleg left around a pair of cavernous bunkers always played longer than the number, and was still the sixth-most difficult hole at last year's Masters with a 4.16 scoring average.

Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard first noticed the change and posted this new description of the hole known as "Magnolia":

"It is a 313-yard (uphill) carry over the bunkers." Translation: Good luck hitting it over the bunkers.

Meanwhile, the par-5 13th is still listed as 510 yards, just 15 yards longer than this suddenly much meatier par 4. And a mere five yards longer than the course's longest par-4, No. 11, though that beginning of Amen Corner plays downhill.

The 2019 Masters is scheduled for April 11-14.

