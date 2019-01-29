3 hours ago

Augusta National lengthens fifth hole by 40 yards ahead of 2019 Masters

Cameron Smith plays his second shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2018 Masters.
The long-rumored changes to Augusta National Golf Club's iconic par-5 13th remain just that, but the course has made a significant alteration to another one of its holes in time for the 2019 Masters.

In the tournament's media guide, which was released on Tuesday, the par-4 fifth hole is listed at 495 yards. Previously, it was listed as 455 yards on the scorecard.

No. 5 is an interesting hole to lengthen considering it's played as the course's fifth-most difficult hole in tournament history. Although 455 yards isn't long by today's standards, the uphill dogleg left around a pair of cavernous bunkers always played longer than the number, and was still the sixth-most difficult hole at last year's Masters with a 4.16 scoring average.

Golf Channel's Rex Hoggard first noticed the change and posted this new description of the hole known as "Magnolia":

"It is a 313-yard (uphill) carry over the bunkers." Translation: Good luck hitting it over the bunkers.

Meanwhile, the par-5 13th is still listed as 510 yards, just 15 yards longer than this suddenly much meatier par 4. And a mere five yards longer than the course's longest par-4, No. 11, though that beginning of Amen Corner plays downhill.

The 2019 Masters is scheduled for April 11-14.

