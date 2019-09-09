Trending
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: We went with the obvious choice

By
4 hours ago
Joe Burrow
Tim Warner

If there was anything college football was lacking a season ago, it was a true villain at the quarterback position. A Baker Mayfield or Johnny Manziel-type that could divide a country, one half of it despising his every move and the other half embracing the cockiness. Trevor Lawrence and Tua Tagovailoa both seem too nice, which is not a knock. Ditto that for Georgia's Jake Fromm. As for Kyler Murray, he let his play do all the talking (literally).

RELATED: Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television

It took all of two weeks for a man to fill that villain role, and that man is LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, our one-week college football star of the week after his impressive performance on the road at Texas. Burrow, who transferred from Ohio State in 2018, had a career night in Austin, completing 31 of 39 passes for 471 yards and four touchdowns. He and LSU's offense refused to stop attacking the entire game, embarrassing the Longhorns' defense on their home turf by scoring at will. The Tigers' 45-38 victory has LSU fans already dreaming about the College Football Playoff and even the Heisman Trophy for Burrow. If he keeps making plays like the one that sealed the game, that Heisman talk won't sound all that crazy:

Third and 17, pressure from everywhere, game on the line and your team up by only six. This was a BIG-boy throw from Joe, and one that earned him every right to do this on the sideline afterward:

Apparently, he gets the brashness from his father, who did this pregame:

And here was Burrow after the win discussing the new, potent LSU offense, which he predicted would score a lot of points prior to this season:

If you wade into the replies on any of these tweets (I recommend not doing this), you'll quickly find out that Joe Burrow might have become exactly what college football needed on Saturday: a guy that everyone hates. That said, tough to hate a guy that uses a good Spongebob reference, but I'm also not a Texas fan:

Honorable Mentions

Matthew McConaughey

I wish we got victorious McConaughey on Saturday night, but even in defeat McConaughey is still pretty awesome:

What a ledge. Had a friend ask me, "What's so great about this guy?" as ESPN continued to show him on camera throughout the night. UPDATE: I'm no longer friends with that friend.

The UNC Crowd

Mack Brown is 2-0 at North Carolina and Tom Herman is 1-1 at Texas is not a sentence many thought they'd see through two weeks of the college football season, and yet here we are. And the Tar Heels haven't beaten Cupcake U and ITT Tech. First they took down South Carolina as an 11-point underdog, then they beat Miami on Saturday as a five-point underdog with this late touchdown:

Listen to that crowd! Who says UNC is just a basketball school? Impressive showing from the students in Chapel Hill. Next up: @Wake Forest, home to Appalachian State and then ... DUN DUN DUN ... Clemson at home. That is as prime of a "College GameDay" candidate as I've ever seen.

That crying kid from Texas

Alright, let's not pile on.

RELATED: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Hope Is What Hurts

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 2

an hour ago
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: We went with the obvious choice

4 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

5 hours ago
NFL Sunday

Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends...

September 8, 2019
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

September 6, 2019
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

September 6, 2019
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

September 6, 2019
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

September 6, 2019
Sibling Rivalry

Brian Moran's first MLB strikeout came against his little brother, making Thanksgiving pretty...

September 6, 2019
It Just Means More

Proposing to your girlfriend on the Paul Finebaum Show might be the most SEC thing ever

September 5, 2019
NFL Opening Night

This Cris Collinsworth prop bet is why gambling is the most fun thing ever

September 5, 2019
Part of this Complete Breakfast

Jägermeister Cold Brew is the new most important meal of the day

September 5, 2019
Move It Along

Lance Lynn tells ump 'we've got a plane to catch' mid-game, ump looks just as confused as you

September 5, 2019
Gambling

Eli Manning fans won't want to see this mind-bogglingly bad gambling stat

September 4, 2019
See Ya

SHOCKING: Tennessee player who retweeted someone making fun of his own team leaves the program

September 4, 2019
Busted

Alex Caruso receives "random" NBA drug test after photoshopped image of him in the gym goes...

September 4, 2019
Woah, Relax Bill

Bill Belichick cannot contain his excitement for the 2019 National Football League season

September 4, 2019
Meet the Mess

The New York backpages after the Mets' historic choke are beyond brutal

September 4, 2019
Related
The LoopThe College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 2 -…
Golf News & ToursAmerican Express signs as title sponsor for PGA Tou…
Golf News & Tours11 PGA Tour sleepers to watch for in the 2019-'20 s…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection