Trending
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

By
2 hours ago

I haven't had the pleasure(?) of bringing a kid to a professional sporting event yet, but when I do, there's an obvious first rule to teach: Do NOT touch the athletes. An addendum to that rule would be to stay away from opposing players in particular. And as a final clarification? Under no circumstances are you to touch—or do anything that could possibly offend—Russell Westbrook.

In other words, some dad at Tuesday's Denver Nuggets game failed. Miserably.

RELATED: Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is hitting Little League home runs now

Late in the third quarter of Denver's 121-112 win over Oklahoma City, a young fan sitting courtside gave the explosive (in more than one way) Thunder star a little tap/jab. Westbrook turned around, flashed a menacing glare, and the kid quickly took his seat. At least, he immediately realized his mistake. Then Westbrook, who handled the situation well, appeared to have a nice little chat with the youngster. Check it out:

And here's a better angle:

Honestly, he's lucky he's a kid or the next person putting hands on him would have been arena security. In any event, we're guessing the kid—and his dad—will be more careful going forward.

RELATED: Watch Russell Westbrook shove a Nuggets fan after a loss

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

43 minutes ago
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

2 hours ago
NBA

Clippers broadcast jokes that Robert "Tractor" Traylor is playing in Over-40 YMCA league, that...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is now hitting Little League home runs like a boss

3 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

20 hours ago
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

21 hours ago
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

a day ago
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for...

a day ago
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

February 26, 2019
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

February 26, 2019
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

February 25, 2019
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

February 25, 2019
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

February 25, 2019
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Related
The LoopNFL punter pulls off nifty behind-the-back move (At…
The LoopWatch Miguel Cabrera start a wild bench-clearing br…
The LoopMarshawn Lynch interrupts his coach's press confere…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection