Trending
Viral Videos

Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is now hitting Little League home runs like a boss

By
3 hours ago

While the Little League season is still a dream in snow-covered parts of the country, it started with quite a bang in St. Louis. Playing in his season opener on Saturday, seven-year-old Tommy Morrissey hit a home run that has now made the rounds, including on ESPN. So what's the big deal about this particular dinger? Young Tommy hit it using only his left arm.

Golf fans should be familiar with the name of the kid who has developed the reputation of a prodigy despite being born without part of his right arm. Morrissey hit a ceremonial tee shot at a PGA Tour event when he was five and he's impressed superstars from Bryson DeChambeau to Tiger Woods. He also nearly made a hole-in-one at Pinehurst's par 3 course this past summer.

RELATED: Junior golfer with Down Syndrome steals the show at a PGA Tour event

Morrissey recently wrote to a fan on Twitter, "Thank you so much but my parents never told me I am disabled. That’s the key. I didn’t realize I was labeled that until I heard it somewhere else and then I was still certain they were not talking about me. I am unLIMBited." And the inspirational youngster was named the winner of the 2018 Peggy Kirk Bell Award by U.S. Kids.

Apparently, Tommy's golf talents carry over to the baseball diamond. He's now a viral sensation in two sports thanks to this home run:

Even more impressive than the pop is Morrissey's speed. Little dude has some serious wheels.

In any event, congrats to Tommy on his latest athletic feat. And to opposing Little League teams in the St. Louis area, you better start playing your outfielders deeper.

RELATED: Watch a Little League legend hit one out of an MLB ballpark

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
College Football

The odds for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner are out, and it's Tua, Trevor and ... Jalen?

43 minutes ago
Life Lessons

Young NBA fan learns quickly that you do NOT mess with Russell Westbrook

2 hours ago
NBA

Clippers broadcast jokes that Robert "Tractor" Traylor is playing in Over-40 YMCA league, that...

2 hours ago
Viral Videos

Inspiring one-armed golf prodigy is now hitting Little League home runs like a boss

3 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Injured PGA Tour pro proves he could still crush you at golf with his one good arm

20 hours ago
Gotta Be the Bengals

Season ticket holder suing Bengals after slipping in vomit and nuking his shoulder

21 hours ago
The Grind

Dustin Johnson’s rare feat, Paulina Gretzky’s motivational photos, and Tiger Woods' incredible...

a day ago
Let It Ride

Chris Christie inducted into Sports Betting Hall of Fame, which is actually not code for...

a day ago
Playoff Mode

LeBron James played Tony Allen-level defense against Memphis. Just kidding, he stood around a...

February 26, 2019
Legends

Doc Rivers produced the coolest moment of Dirk Nowitzki's retirement tour during a timeout

February 26, 2019
Minister of Hockey

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau stops by TSN's NHL trade deadline show to talk pucks

February 25, 2019
Act Like You've Been There

Masters 2019: 9 pro tips if you're going for the first time

February 25, 2019
It's Spring Break Somewhere

Natty Light launch new strawberry-lemonade beer with craziest Peyton Manning golf story ever

February 25, 2019
Tankin' Time

Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

February 25, 2019
To the victor, go the spoils

PGA Tour pro is delighted to find out all the perks his first win earned him in hilarious...

February 25, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Zion Williamson just killed the one-and-done rule

February 25, 2019
A for Effort

Ben Simmons hilariously smack talks Jusuf Nurkic, ends up losing game by 15 points. Whoops!

February 23, 2019
"Beer Is Every Place"

Kevin Harlan's call of a Bucks fan's beer spill is why he is one of the greats

February 22, 2019
Related
The LoopHow cute is this video of a 5-year-old kid combinin…
The LoopWatch Sergio Garcia surprise a group of junior golf…
The LoopHigh school golfer with Down syndrome wins Arizona …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection