Young Henrik Stenson used to spend his summers hustling kids for ice cream

Many of the game's best golfers got to where they are in part by always playing with something on the line while growing up. As the famous Lee Trevino quote goes, "Pressure is playing for 10 dollars when you don't have a dime in your pocket." Well, apparently, it's the same in Sweden—except youngsters play for ice cream.

We learned this much from a Throwback Thursday video shared by Henrik Stenson of a young Henrik Stenson. Apparently, the blossoming golfer spent his summer days hustling his friends for the dairy dessert. Have a look and listen:

Geez, Henrik. With friends like you, who needs enemies?

Seriously, though, that's a cute clip. And many years later, Stenson would win the world's coolest ice cream dish :

Those poor kids never had a chance.

