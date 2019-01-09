You won't believe how long it took a Ryder Cup player to make his first hole-in-one (Or where it came)

As someone who is still searching praying begging for a first hole-in-one , I admit to being a bit jealous anytime some crazy ace feat makes the news. Should I really feel that happy for the greedy guy who makes two in one round? Or for the showoff who made one with his putter ? Or for the first-time golfer grounding one in? How is that fair to someone like myself who has put in all this time?! But on Wednesday, I actually learned of a hole-in-one that left me feeling a lot better about this hole on my meager golfing résumé.

RELATED: Golfer has hole-in-one filmed by buddies, completely freaks out

Nicolas Colsaerts is a two-time European Tour winner and current No. 185 in the Official World Golf Ranking, who is probably best known for making eight birdies and an eagle against Tiger Woods (and Steve Stricker) during a match at the 2012 Ryder Cup. He's also 36, and despite nearly two decades as a tour pro—and a very good one, at that—hadn't made a hole-in-one. Until Wednesday.

The long hitter's long wait finally ended with an ace at Trump International Golf Club Dubai. Even crazier than Colsaerts waiting some 30 years for this moment is that it came on a par 4.

Loading View on Instagram

Then again, the dude's nickname is the BELGIUM BOMBER, so he'd be as likely as anyone to ace a longer hole.

It's also been quite a past month for Colsaerts, who earlier this week shared he recently got married. So a double congrats to Colsaerts!

Loading View on Instagram

And if the hole-in-one came during the honeymoon, then it's an even rarer feat than we thought.

RELATED: Watch a European Tour player lose his sh*# trying to make a hole-in-one

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP