You have to see this PGA Tour pro's 4-iron stinger to believe it

Tiger Woods may have made golf's "stinger" popular, but he certainly has a lot of company on the PGA Tour when it comes to pulling off the low, wind-cheating shot. In recent years, we've seen some pretty impressive efforts by Phil Mickelson and Gary Woodland , among others. And now Scott Stallings has (frozen) roped his way into the conversation.

Ahead of this week's RBC Heritage at Harbour Town, Stallings posted this video on Tuesday of a shot with such a low trajectory that it looks like a mistake:

However, on Wednesday, the three-time PGA Tour winner showed the shot off again with a better video to prove it was real:

Good lord, that's low. Stallings should teach a class in flight school.

Fellow player Camilo Villegas reacted with the 100 emoji and said "purina," which is tour pro speak for pure. So it's legit. We just hope Stallings goes to his bag of tricks during this week's tournament. Hey, it can get pretty windy at Hilton Head.

