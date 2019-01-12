This low screamer by Gary Woodland is already the coolest shot of 2019

The low stinger is a shot golf fans most associate with Tiger Woods, and for good reason. It's fair to say he made it famous by employing it on some of the biggest stages throughout his career while the world was watching. But it's not some secret shot only Woods knows how to pull off. In fact, many guys have done it better, like Ollie Schniederjans and Phil Mickelson, who hit by far the best stinger in golf last season .

Perhaps no one hits the low screaming shot better than Gary Woodland, whose stingers have become legendary on the internet thanks to this compilation video from Skratch TV:

Woodland has turned it into an art form. Take a look at this tweet from Justin Thomas last season:

That's some high praise, and you won't hear a word of protest from us, especially after Woodland added to his legend on Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii. After a 303-yard drive at the par-5 18th, Woodland's final hole of the second round, the three-time tour winner had 240 yards left into the green. With the Golf Channel's camera positioned perfectly, Woodland unleashed what could easily go down as the coolest shot of 2019. We'll be watching this on repeat for the rest of the weekend:

That's what they call a STRIPE show. Who says there is no more creativity and shotmaking in golf? Just these last two weeks we've seen plenty, both courtesy of the 18th hole at Kapalua and Waialae CC. Unfortunately, those two holes are the exception rather than the rule. Woodland went on to make birdie to make the cut, and he'll begin his third round 11 back of leader Matt Kuchar.

