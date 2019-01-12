Trending
Traj Goals

This low screamer by Gary Woodland is already the coolest shot of 2019

By
3 hours ago

The low stinger is a shot golf fans most associate with Tiger Woods, and for good reason. It's fair to say he made it famous by employing it on some of the biggest stages throughout his career while the world was watching. But it's not some secret shot only Woods knows how to pull off. In fact, many guys have done it better, like Ollie Schniederjans and Phil Mickelson, who hit by far the best stinger in golf last season.

RELATED: Find This Swing Checkpoint to Bomb it Like Gary Woodland

Perhaps no one hits the low screaming shot better than Gary Woodland, whose stingers have become legendary on the internet thanks to this compilation video from Skratch TV:

Loading

View on Instagram

Woodland has turned it into an art form. Take a look at this tweet from Justin Thomas last season:

That's some high praise, and you won't hear a word of protest from us, especially after Woodland added to his legend on Friday at the Sony Open in Hawaii. After a 303-yard drive at the par-5 18th, Woodland's final hole of the second round, the three-time tour winner had 240 yards left into the green. With the Golf Channel's camera positioned perfectly, Woodland unleashed what could easily go down as the coolest shot of 2019. We'll be watching this on repeat for the rest of the weekend:

That's what they call a STRIPE show. Who says there is no more creativity and shotmaking in golf? Just these last two weeks we've seen plenty, both courtesy of the 18th hole at Kapalua and Waialae CC. Unfortunately, those two holes are the exception rather than the rule. Woodland went on to make birdie to make the cut, and he'll begin his third round 11 back of leader Matt Kuchar.

RELATED: This Tiger Woods stinger with Protracer is pure golf porn

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Traj Goals

This low screamer by Gary Woodland is already the coolest shot of 2019

3 hours ago
Waiting Game

Bored PGA Tour caddie checks in with his boss who isn't playing due to wife's pregnancy, bored

a day ago
Instigating

Sean Avery picking fights with people who park in the bike lane in NYC is PEAK Sean Avery

January 11, 2019
Embrace Debate

High school basketball team uses "stall offense" to win 20-16, gets predictably roasted on...

January 11, 2019
Cheat Days

Costco may have finally gone too far with this 27-pound(!) bucket of mac & cheese

January 11, 2019
Making a Splash

PGA Tour rookie Adam Svensson still living down that time he drove a golf cart into a lake

January 11, 2019
Viewing Party

Samsung debuted a 219-inch TV at CES and we're drooling about watching The Masters on it

January 10, 2019
Tiger Watch

"Tiger Woods Doing Things" is the Instagram handle you didn't know you needed

January 10, 2019
Hot Route!

Golden Tate didn't even hear Nick Foles' audible on the Eagles' game-winning play against the...

January 10, 2019
Probably For The Best

World's most annoying fan has been silenced at Northwestern basketball games (Seriously)

January 10, 2019
Avengers: Pro-Am

Spider-Man shows off silky swing while playing Sony Open Pro-Am with Jordan Spieth

January 10, 2019
Quizzical

Just when you thought you'd seen the worst answer in Jeopardy! history, a new contender...

January 10, 2019
Media Fires

The Arizona Cardinals tried to burn Stephen A. Smith on Twitter. It did not end well

January 10, 2019
Gambling

Attention degenerate gamblers: You can already wager on some Super Bowl prop bets!

January 9, 2019
Feats of strength

You won't believe how long it took a Ryder Cup player to make his first hole-in-one (Or where...

January 9, 2019
Interesting sponsors

Jason Dufner will wear hats that say "DUDE" after finding fitting endorsement deal

January 9, 2019
The Kids Are Alright

Holly Sonders and new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury are now internet official

January 9, 2019
Viral Video

This is it, the greatest home run in the history of baseball

January 9, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTour pro pulls off unlikely feat to Monday qualify …
Golf News & ToursWatch: Jordan Spieth drains 91-foot putt at the Son…
The LoopThis guy's Dustin Johnson and Keegan Bradley impers…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection