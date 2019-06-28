You have to see the house/resort former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson bought from a former MLB All-Star

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and we believe it after reading about the house resort former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recently bought from former MLB All-Star Vernon Wells. This thing might be bigger than the White House.

RELATED: Arnold Palmer's longtime home can be yours—for a pretty reasonable price

Actually, it's not. But at 16,238 square feet, the North Texas property is still massive. And boy, is it stocked with amenities. For a guy who finished his baseball career with a .270 average and 270 home runs, Vernon Wells did damn well for himself.

The estate features a 90,000-gallon swimming pool that Shamu could comfortably live in. A private stocked lake to go fishing in. A full movie theater. A batting cage so Rex can take some cuts. And both a regular gym AND a "pro-athlete gym." Rex is going to be so ripped. Here's a look at some photos, courtesy of listing agent Alicia Chmielewski with Kellen Williams:

The property doesn't have a backyard golf hole, however, Rex, the former Exxon CEO who resigned as Secretary of State in 2018, will pretty much have access to his own private course in his backyard. Those who live in the exclusive Vaquero enclave can play a Tom Fazio-designed track that's only available to homeowners in the community.

Oh, and there's a separate garage to house golf carts. Enjoy retirement, Rex. It doesn't look like it will be too difficult.

PHOTOS: The best backyard golf holes

(h/t Forbes )