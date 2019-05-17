Arnold Palmer's longtime home can be yours—for a pretty reasonable price

If you're a golf fan, chances are you have some Arnold Palmer memorabilia. But now you can own an extremely personal piece of The King: his longtime Latrobe-area home.
The house at 129 Legends Lane (Perfect) that backs to Arnold Palmer Drive (Even better) is currently listed for $880,000. According to Realtor.com, the acre property is a 3,956-square-foot house that features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and one wet bar perfect for entertaining guests after 18 holes at nearby Latrobe Country Club.
Palmer and his first wife, Winnie, had the house built after buying the land it sits on in 1957. Palmer left the house to his second wife, Kathleen, in his will. The home is being listed by Scalise Real Estate.
Here are a few photos of the home where Palmer still lived (He also owned a house in Orlando near Bay Hill) until his death at 87 in 2016:
As you can see, there's a lot of wood inside so it could probably use some updating. Then again, is it right to update a castle?
