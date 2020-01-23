Trending
Bark Beats

You have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Puppy Bowl XVI props

By
18 minutes ago
Today - Season 68
NBC

The Loop prides itself on being a judgement-free zone. We don't care who you root for, as long as it's not the Patriots. We don't care who you vote for, as long they're not in a missile-measuring contest with Iran. We don't care who you love, as long as it's not our sister. Sure, there's limits to our open mindedness, but the proverbial dorm room door is open. Come in, sit down, have a beer. That said, if you came shuffling in hoping we would make you feel better about the urge to bet actual U.S. currency on Puppy Bowl XVI, well, you might be a bit disappointed. And yes, since you asked, you can absolutely bet on the Puppy Bowl. Here are some of Bovada's props if you're interested, you know, for research purposes:

Puppy Bowl XVI Spread

Team Fluff -7.5 (-140)

Team Ruff +7.5 (EVEN)

First Letter of Name of MVP

A-J (-120)

K-Z (-120)

Age of MVP

Over 17.5 weeks (+135)

Under 17.5 weeks (-175)

RELATED: Puppy Bowl players are now on...Tinder?

Gender of MVP

Male (-130)

Female (-110)

Will Mike Vick tweet about the Puppy Bowl?

Yes (+1200)

No (-7500)

We promise we aren't making that last one up. You, a real person, can actually bet on whether or not Mike Vick—convicted dog-fighting ring organizer—will tweet about the Puppy Bowl. Why would you want to bet on that? Why would Vick ever tweet about it? What is wrong with the world? All of these are valid questions. We have answers for none of them.

But hey, like we said, The Loop is a place where you can do you. And if that means plunking down some hard-earned cash on completely randomized pregame entertainment, then be our guest. Just don't stress eat all the guac. That shit is expensive.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Bark Beats

You have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Puppy Bowl XVI props

18 minutes ago
Tour Life

Apparently Henrik Stenson worked on a different kind of driving this off-season

an hour ago
Nothing To See Here

There is absolutely nothing suspicious about this Matt Patricia-Bill Belichick-Josh McDaniels...

an hour ago
Picture Me Rollin'

This perfect World Indoor Bowls shot is the most electrifying non-darts sports highlight in...

5 hours ago
Legends

How Brent Musburger routinely turns one Super Bowl prop bet into an actual LOCK

5 hours ago
Yeah Jeets

Derek Jeter uses breakdown of "The Flip" as opportunity to dagger the Giambi family

6 hours ago
Tiger Watch

This compilation of Tiger Woods flushing 56 shots on the range in 26 seconds is pure golf porn

6 hours ago
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 2000

7 hours ago
NFL

Kyle Shanahan predicting a penalty to the ref before it even happened is football porn

January 22, 2020
Bold Move, Cotton

Carolina Hurricanes risk life, limb, and ego, play dodgeball on skates after 4-1 win

January 22, 2020
Suck it, Jeter

Larry Walker deserves to be in the Hall of Fame for this moment alone

January 22, 2020
Brotherly Love

Duncan Keith, Jonathan Toews fight during morning skate, will now probably win the Stanley Cup

January 21, 2020
The Grind

Augusta National's secretive changes, John Smoltz's controversial putter, and Lee Westwood's

January 21, 2020
When Parents Attack

Father levels son's wrestling opponent mid-match, might be out of jail in time for travel...

January 21, 2020
Legends

Derek Jeter haters, grab your barf bags for this tribute video for the future Hall-of-Famer

January 21, 2020
Comedy Legends

Former NFL player's parody of how players dress on game day is gold, Jerry, gold

January 21, 2020
Happy 80th, Jack

From celebrities to ice cream, 19 underrated moments of Jack Nicklaus’ career

January 21, 2020
Common Sense

The Australian Open should be cancelled

January 20, 2020
Related
The LoopYou have to be a real sick puppy to bet on these Pu…
Best In GolfPGA Merchandise Show 2020: Six simple training aids…
The LoopApparently Henrik Stenson worked on a different kin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our Visitor Agreement (updated 1/1/2020) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Notice (updated 1/1/20).  Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers.  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of DISCOVERY GOLF, INC.

    ©2020 DISCOVERY GOLF, INC. All rights reserved