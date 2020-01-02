You can now bet on whether Bryson DeChambeau will receive a slow-play penalty this season

After a long month of year-end —and decade-end —reviews, it’s finally (thankfully) time to look forward in the world of golf. Of course, we’re talking prop bets. The time is now to wager on everything PGA Tour related, from who will win the four men’s majors to who will claim the FedEx Cup. And by everything, we mean everything .

Sports Betting Dime has a slew of fun props available, but one in particular caught our eye. This year you can actually bet on whether Bryson DeChambeau will receive a slow-play penalty . And the odds are pretty tempting.

RELATED: Bryson DeChambeau’s slow-play videos go viral

SBD lists this happening at 50-to-1 odds, which almost seems worth it just to have something to root for every time DeChambeau tees it up. Think about how much more enjoyable watching his calculating pre-shot routine would be if you knew it could make you money?

Of course, history suggests DeChambeau, or J.B. Holmes, or Jason Day, or any of the other usual (slow) suspects won’t be penalized for dawdling. The last individual slow-play penalty during a PGA Tour-run event happened in 1995.

Much more likely is that Brooks Koepka will publicly criticize DeChambeau or another tour pro for playing slowly. And guess what? You can bet on that too! At 40-to-1 odds in fact. Value!

Among the other fun bets provided by SBD, bunker bad boy Patrick Reed is 75-to-1 to be DQ’d from a tournament. And on the over/under front, how about the number of major champions who wear Nike in 2020 (1.5), and the oldest age of major champ (43.5). If you’re really feeling bullish on Tiger Woods this season, then you should take the over on both.

RELATED: 101 things that happened to Tiger Woods in 2019

It should be noted that DeChambeau is also listed at 11-to-1 to win a major championship, the 14th-best odds. The 26-year-old has the fifth-best odds of those players trying to win a maiden major.

Surprisingly, SBD offered no props regarding Bryson’s weight after an off-season of bulking up . Must have been an oversight.

RELATED: Our expert’s betting picks for the Sentry Tournament of Champions

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM GOLF DIGEST