Trending
Meet the GOAT

You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

By
2 hours ago
2013 Tiger Jam
Ethan MillerLAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Golfer Tiger Woods speaks during Tiger Jam 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on May 18, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Tiger Jam—the annual fundraising event in Las Vegas—will undoubtedly have an extra level of enthusiasm after Tiger Woods' Masters win in April. Spanning across multiple nights and multiple venues, including a concert that usually brings some great celebrity appearances, makes Tiger Jam one of the marquee events on the spring Vegas calendar.

Usually reserved for super high-rollers with some big-time ticket prices, Charitybuzz is auctioning off a spot in the Friday, May 24th private exhibition at ultra-exclusive Shadow Creek and Saturday's reception at the MGM for any big Tiger Woods fan wishing to bump elbows with some guaranteed celebrity firepower.

The auction opened on Tuesday, and after an hour being posted, already had seven bids, pushing the current bid to $8,500. Charitybuzz says the estimated value of the prize—which includes a two-night stay at the MGM Grand, two invitations to Tiger's exhibition at Shadow Creek and tickets to the Saturday night reception, concert and post-party, is $25,000.

RELATED: The 17 best musical acts to perform at Tiger Jam

The invitations don't include golf. Of course, if you're interested in teeing it up, you could become a Tiger Jam VIP and purchase a spot. The lowest option is a $17,000 Premier Golf Experience spot, which includes a twosome in the Friday and Saturday outings, in addition to the Friday exhibition. And if you pony up $30,000, it includes the Ultimate Golf Experience, which includes a foursome in both events.

Click here to check the latest auction price at Charitybuzz.

RELATED: A visual history of Tiger Woods' best and most painfully awkward celebrity encounters

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Pace of Play

Former MLB player sets speed golf world record for most holes played

30 minutes ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka moves on from the Masters, a WAG's messy victory chug, and a Tiger Woods license...

2 hours ago
2019 NFL Draft

NFL Draft 2019: Your team's *actual* NFL Draft needs

2 hours ago
Meet the GOAT

You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

2 hours ago
Feed Zeke

Ezekiel Elliott responds to fat-shamers by having Dak Prescott shower him with popcorn at the...

4 hours ago
Feel The Flow

Pirates shortstop Cole Tucker steals everyone's girlfriend with majestic head-first slide into...

5 hours ago
Viral Videos

Ty Jerome's first pitch at a UVA game was so bad it could hurt his NBA Draft stock

April 22, 2019
WTF

Three-time Gold Glove winner Ender Inciarte uncorks what will likely end up being the worst of...

April 22, 2019
Easter Miracles

This fan's incredible hair has given the Utah Jazz reason to believe

April 22, 2019
The Masters

Tiger Woods' winning Masters putt already has 7.4 million more views than Patrick Reed's from...

April 22, 2019
Occupational Hazards

Terence Crawford retains welterweight title with massive uppercut to the groin

April 22, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Could hockey ever become cool again in America?

April 22, 2019
Routine Double Plays

The Seattle Mariners turned the ugliest (and smartest) double play of the season so far the...

April 20, 2019
Tiger Watch

Tiger Woods keeps it super casual in first public appearance with new green jacket

April 20, 2019
No Hard Feelings?

Logan Morrison, who essentially called Yankees fans "stupid" last year, has signed with the

April 19, 2019
Social Media Dads

Former NFL coach Jeff Fisher has discovered how to use GIFs on Twitter, and the results are...

April 19, 2019
Bros Will Be Bros

Alexander Ovechkin's pre-game cup check will make you want to call 9-1-1

April 19, 2019
Trick Shots

Dude playing tennis with a golf club will make you feel woefully inadequate about your skills

April 19, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson the Match blog: Phil…
The LoopBarack Obama and Derek Jeter really seemed to enjoy…
The LoopAn all-time Tiger Woods prop bet lock, Phil Mickels…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection