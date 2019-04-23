You can meet Tiger Woods at Tiger Jam this year—but it'll cost you

Tiger Jam—the annual fundraising event in Las Vegas —will undoubtedly have an extra level of enthusiasm after Tiger Woods' Masters win in April. Spanning across multiple nights and multiple venues, including a concert that usually brings some great celebrity appearances , makes Tiger Jam one of the marquee events on the spring Vegas calendar.

Usually reserved for super high-rollers with some big-time ticket prices, Charitybuzz is auctioning off a spot in the Friday, May 24th private exhibition at ultra-exclusive Shadow Creek and Saturday's reception at the MGM for any big Tiger Woods fan wishing to bump elbows with some guaranteed celebrity firepower .

The auction opened on Tuesday, and after an hour being posted, already had seven bids, pushing the current bid to $8,500. Charitybuzz says the estimated value of the prize —which includes a two-night stay at the MGM Grand, two invitations to Tiger's exhibition at Shadow Creek and tickets to the Saturday night reception, concert and post-party, is $25,000.

The invitations don't include golf. Of course, if you're interested in teeing it up, you could become a Tiger Jam VIP and purchase a spot. The lowest option is a $17,000 Premier Golf Experience spot, which includes a twosome in the Friday and Saturday outings, in addition to the Friday exhibition. And if you pony up $30,000, it includes the Ultimate Golf Experience, which includes a foursome in both events.

