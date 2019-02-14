A visual history of Tiger Woods' best (and most painfully awkward) celebrity encounters

Pro-Ams, Late Night, Tiger Jam, and one unforgettable TRL appearance. Tiger Woods' run-ins with celebrity over the years have been various and hilarious—a snapshot of a kid growing not only into a legend, but also his own jeans. So this week, in honor of Tiger's inaugural Celebrity Cup triumph at the Genesis Open, where he toppled the competition alongside Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, and Paige Spiranac, we decided to a look back at Big Cat's best (and most awkward) celebrity encounters ever. Let's fire up the time machine, shall we?
Jay Leno - 1996
Say yes to the vest.
Twister-era Bill Paxton - 1997
Kevin Costner -1997
"So what did you think of Tin Cup?"
The Dream Team -1998
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson - 2001
Samuel L. Jackson - 2001
Bonding over their shared love of a good f-bomb.
Carson Daly - 2002
Frosted tips and a leather jacket? Who does he think he is? Phil?
Train - 2002
Stevie Wonder - 2005
Terri Hatcher and Sam Jackson - 2006
Sting - 2006
Terri Hatcher and John Mayer -2007
Your vertical stripes are a wonderland.
Mike - 2007
Will Ferrell - 2007
Um, Brick, before I let you go, are you still having your celebrity golf tournament?
Daughtry - 2007
Justin Timberlake - 2008
Never. Sleeping. Again. #Unchained
Eddie Van Halen - 2008
David Lee Roth- 2008
P.S. Kudos to Dave for wearing a golf glove during his Tiger Jam set.
P. Diddy - 2009
No Doubt - 2009
Ben Roethlisberger - 2009
Tony Romo - 2012
Twinning.
Jon Bon and some guy from American Idol
Jimmy Fallon - 2014
"You know who hasn't won 14 majors, Jim?"
Airpods Wahlberg - 2019