A visual history of Tiger Woods' best (and most painfully awkward) celebrity encounters

Pro-Ams, Late Night, Tiger Jam, and one unforgettable TRL appearance. Tiger Woods' run-ins with celebrity over the years have been various and hilarious—a snapshot of a kid growing not only into a legend, but also his own jeans. So this week, in honor of Tiger's inaugural Celebrity Cup triumph at the Genesis Open, where he toppled the competition alongside Kid Rock, Mark Wahlberg, Jerry Rice, Larry Fitzgerald, and Paige Spiranac, we decided to a look back at Big Cat's best (and most awkward) celebrity encounters ever. Let's fire up the time machine, shall we?

Jay Leno - 1996

Pinterest NBC

Say yes to the vest.

Twister -era Bill Paxton - 1997

Pinterest NBC

Kevin Costner -1997

Pinterest Andy Lyons

"So what did you think of Tin Cup ?"

The Dream Team -1998

Pinterest NBC

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson - 2001

Pinterest L. Cohen

Samuel L. Jackson - 2001

Pinterest Kevin Winter

Bonding over their shared love of a good f-bomb.

Carson Daly - 2002

Pinterest KMazur

Frosted tips and a leather jacket? Who does he think he is? Phil?

Train - 2002

Pinterest Ethan Miller

Stevie Wonder - 2005

Pinterest L. Cohen

Terri Hatcher and Sam Jackson - 2006

Pinterest L. Cohen

Sting - 2006

Pinterest L. Cohen

Terri Hatcher and John Mayer -2007

Pinterest Lester Cohen

Your vertical stripes are a wonderland.

Mike - 2007

Pinterest Sam Greenwood

Will Ferrell - 2007

Pinterest Lester Cohen

Um, Brick, before I let you go, are you still having your celebrity golf tournament?

Daughtry - 2007

Pinterest Lester Cohen

Justin Timberlake - 2008

Pinterest Kevin Winter

Never. Sleeping. Again. #Unchained

Eddie Van Halen - 2008

Pinterest Lester Cohen

David Lee Roth- 2008

Pinterest Chris Farina

P.S. Kudos to Dave for wearing a golf glove during his Tiger Jam set.

Pinterest Lester Cohen

P. Diddy - 2009

Pinterest Lester Cohen

No Doubt - 2009

Pinterest Lester Cohen

Ben Roethlisberger - 2009

Pinterest Lester Cohen

Tony Romo - 2012

Pinterest Jeff Gross

Pinterest Ezra Shaw

Pinterest Jeff Gross

Twinning.

Jon Bon and some guy from American Idol

Pinterest Ethan Miller

Jimmy Fallon - 2014

Pinterest NBC

"You know who hasn't won 14 majors, Jim?"

Airpods Wahlberg - 2019