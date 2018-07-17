Trending
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

By
3 hours ago
T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Patrick McDermott

Find any good thing. Seriously, anything remotely positive. Some shred of something that makes you feel slightly better about the crumbling planet around you. Found it? Good. Now type that thing into Twitter. Now watch said good thing get a torn apart like a gazelle carcass by a pack of hyenas. This, in a nutshell, is the online experience.

The technical term for this is milkshake ducking—the process of discovering an online folk hero, such as Ken Bone for instance, is actually a mouthbreathing reddit creep who makes sexually exploitative fan art of beloved anime characters for fun or something. Last night, Bryce Harper got milkshake ducked. Before the confetti had even settled on his emotional, hometown, come-from-behind, father-son-affirming Home Run Derby victory, digital rubberneckers and Mad Online Cubs fans alike rushed to their sticky keyboards to howl into the void with a single, righteous voice.

BRYCE HARPER CHEATEDDDDD BARGHHHH.

Now I'm a Mets fan. I loathe the Nats. I loathe Harper's stupid hair and Murphy's stupid beard. I don't want to them to go back to Montreal. I want them to be shot into freaking space. But this is so incredibly, irrationally, pointlessly idiotic that I almost don't where to to begin. Oh wait, here's a good place:

1.) IT'S THE FREAKING HOME RUN DERBY

My god. Put your down your pitchforks you stinky peasant mob. This is the Pro Bowl skills competition minus the skills. It's sponsored by T-Mobile. Do even know anyone who has T-Mobile? If this is the moral hill you're going to die on right now, do everyone a favor and die on it already.

RELATED: Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

2.) EVERYONE WAS DOING IT

Your elementary school teachers taught you that "everyone was doing it" is never a valid excuse. You're probably smarter than your elementary school teachers now. All night long, each player loosely adhered to the the-ball-must-land-before-the-next-pitch protocol...until they desperately needed some dingers, at which point they were willing to do just about anything except run all the way to center and drop the ball over the wall (and only because that would take too long). If everyone is Sig Heiling, don't do it. If everyone is getting pitches delivered a half second early in a make-believe sports competition with nothing but a shiny trophy on the line, by all means, start firing 'em in.

3.) THE BEST PLAYER ON THE FIELD WON ANYWAY

Bryce Harper won the Home Run Derby when he did this back in April. We just didn't know it yet.

He's a phenom who didn't flame out, a former MVP, and an impending paradigm shift for American sports economics (once he signs that purported half-a-billion-dollar contract this offseason). The best guy on the field won the award of being the best guy on the field. Get off Twitter and take your kids to school.

4.) IF YOU WANT TO BE MAD ABOUT SOMETHING, THE PRESIDENT JUST WENT ON TV IN FRONT OF THE ENTIRE WORLD AND CALLED AMERICAN INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES LIARS IN ORDER TO DEFEND THE RUSSIAN PRESIDENT

Speaking of collusion, here's some that actually matters. Plus, once great and supreme leader Putin is in charge, he'll win every Home Run Derby by default. Want to preserve the sanctity of your precious summer swing-jam? Great. Let's start with democracy and take it from there.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Oscar Bait

The best moments in the trailer for ‘The Meg,’ although frankly all of them are amazing

40 minutes ago
Public Service Announcements

British Open 2018: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at Carnoustie to avoid confusion

2 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' NSFW motivational message, Tony Romo's biggest win, and a golf legend returns to...

3 hours ago
Home Run Derby

Wow, people actually care that Bryce Harper "cheated" during the Home Run Derby

3 hours ago
Borderline Torture

ESPN unveils new college football anthem by Imagine Dragons so get ready to hear it 8 million...

3 hours ago
Do You Even Lift, Bro?

Bryce Harper's dad and his massive biceps completely stole the Home Run Derby

5 hours ago
Pick On Someone Your Own Size

Premier League team crushes non-Premier League team 22-0 in preseason warm-up

a day ago
Viral Videos

Comedian wins British Open before it starts with incredible impressions of PGA Tour stars

a day ago
Common Sense Guidelines

Your family vacation survival guide

July 16, 2018
From Slopestyle to Slope Ratings

Olympic Gold Medalist Red Gerard On His Latest Obsession: Golf

July 16, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Stephen Curry loses golf bet to his dad, jumps into a freezing cold Lake Tahoe

July 16, 2018
Monday Superlatives

Wimbledon is the embarrassing mess of the sports universe

July 16, 2018
Open inspiration

A Jordan Spieth-inspired "Go Get That" ball-marker is now being sold—so we can all mimic his...

July 16, 2018
Putting Aids

Watch T.J. Oshie sink a long putt while drinking from a beer helmet at celebrity golf...

July 15, 2018
A+ Celebrations

France's Alex Levy sees French World Cup goal in players lounge at Scottish Open, celebrates...

July 15, 2018
Viral Videos

Daring golf trick shot shows tremendous trust between brother and sister

July 15, 2018
Good, Bad And Ugly

Tour pros try the Hickory Challenge at the Scottish Open, and the results were hilariously...

July 14, 2018
All-Time Names

Velvet Milkman, Murray State women's golf coach, takes over as AD, has greatest name ever

July 13, 2018
Related
The LoopMr. Vegas Bryce Harper sends awesome custom basebal…
The LoopWhat Avengers: Infinity War’s $640-million-dollar o…
The LoopActual historical figure Captain America now has hi…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection