Trending
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

By
6 hours ago

After winning the Volvik World Long Drive Championship on Wednesday night, Justin James said there were "no words" to describe the feeling. But moments later at the trophy belt ceremony, James had no trouble blurting out a couple of words to describe his wife: "Super hot." Aww, how sweet.

RELATED: Watch a long drive contestant snap his driver shaft on a ferocious swing

After thanking his dad, a former long drive champ, James turned toward his spouse:

"I had to see my wife. We got married last July, I love her and she's super hot," he gushed. "She's my babe."

Here was her reaction:

But before that humorous exchange, James, 27, was all business in the final. After he blasted a 435-yard drive to wrap up the biggest win of his career, though, he let loose, even pulling off (eventually) a Lambeau-esque leap into the crowd behind the tee box:

Congrats, James. And you know what they say: Chicks dig the long ball.

RELATED: Meet the newest PGA Tour WAG

(h/t For The win)

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Wait, What?

Roger Goodell, who is the NFL commissioner, says he's "not a football expert"

10 minutes ago
Smooth Operators

World Long Drive champ celebrates in style, thanks his "super hot" wife

6 hours ago
USA

Justin Thomas has some sweet-looking USA kicks thanks to Michelle Wie

6 hours ago
Viral Videos

This high school football ref might be faster than Usain Bolt

a day ago
Annoying Football Texts

Football season is here, so we're pestering NFL Network's Ian Rapoport with texts

a day ago
Tour Life

European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

September 6, 2017
99 Red Balloons

Thanks to ‘IT’, some creep is tying up red balloons all over this small town

September 6, 2017
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

September 6, 2017
Avid Fans

This Philadelphia 76ers-themed corn maze is a sight to behold

September 6, 2017
Job Security

Most 'Star Wars' directors have been fired by Lucasfilm

September 6, 2017
Avid Golfers

These photos of golfers playing on as an Oregon wildfire rages nearby are absolutely nuts

September 6, 2017
Media

Popular New York sports radio personality Craig Carton arrested by FBI

September 6, 2017
DIY Projects

9 creative ways to use your clubs around the house

September 6, 2017
Same old, same old

A rundown of all the times Boston has been caught cheating

September 5, 2017
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius...

September 5, 2017
Avert Your Eyes

NFL week 1 features some incredibly bad QB matchups, let's break them down

September 5, 2017
Back To School Problems

How to pack a school lunch for your child who doesn't eat food

September 5, 2017
Kickin' It

Crazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is the most exciting player on the Chargers

September 5, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jim Flick
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection