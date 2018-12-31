Trending
Don't let the door hit you...

Why your not-so-favorite NFL coach SHOULD be fired

By
2 hours ago
Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals
Norm Hall

It's Black Monday here in the NFL megaplex, an annual celebration of expendability where grown men with families who they haven't seen in a decade to care for and mansion mortgages to pay get the unceremonious a-x-e, axe, axe, axe. Outside of the Buccaneers' Dirk Koetter, the Cardinals' Steve Wilks, and the Jets' Todd Bowles, we don't yet know which heads will roll, but rampant, reckless speculation is half the fun, so let's dig in and take a look at WHY your favorite not-so-favorite emblem of professional futility deserves to have the door hit them on the way out this year:

UPDATE: Gase and Lewis were fired literally as I sat here and wrote this thing.

Jon Gruden - Oakland Raiders

Raiders Las Vegas Stadium Site Under Construction
Ethan Miller

Age: 55

Salary: $10 million

Looks Like: Chucky's creepy uncle

Should Be Fired For: Restoring the one-time NFL trash heap to its former glory.

Doug Marrone - Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills
Brett Carlsen

Age: 54

Salary: No one cares enough to have asked, it seems.

Looks Like: A twice-baked potato

Should Be Fired For: Briefly validating Blake Bortles to an entire nation.

Adam Gase - Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
Mark Brown

Age: 40

Salary: $5,000,000

Looks Like: He'd rather die.

Should Be Fired For: Naming two starting running backs "just to be an asshole."

Mike Zimmer - Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears
Stacy Revere

Age: 62

Salary: $4,000,000

Looks Like: Gascan Grimace

Should Be Fired For: Wasting Kirk Cousins' prime (hahahahaha, sorry, sorry, couldn't keep a straight face on that one).

Vance Joseph - Denver Broncos

Los Angeles Chargers v Denver Broncos
Justin Edmonds

Age: 46

Salary: $4,000,000

Looks Like: He's having the TIME. OF. HIS. LIFE.

Should Be Fired For: John Elway's belief that Brock Osweiler was the next John Elway.

Matt Patricia - Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers
Dylan Buell

Age: 44

Salary: $4,000,000

Looks Like: A graduate of Bill Belichick's School For Guys Who Can't Dress Good and Want to Learn to Do Other Stuff Good Too

Should Be Fired For: Unintentional irony.

Dan Quinn

Atlanta Falcons v Carolina Panthers
Grant Halverson

Age: 48

Salary: $5,000,000

Looks Like: The goatee your dad tried to grow that one time sprouted legs and just walked off.

Should Be Fired For: 28-3

Marvin Lewis - Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins v Cincinnati Bengals
Bobby Ellis

Age: 650

Salary: 10 millions souls

Looks Like: Death incarnate.

Should Be Fired For: Reaping disease, famine, and war upon mankind.

MORE FROM THE LOOP
2018
an hour ago
Don't let the door hit you...

Why your not-so-favorite NFL coach SHOULD be fired

2 hours ago
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Vikings are stuck with Kirk Cousins

3 hours ago
Monday Superlatives

Free the Warriors from Draymond Green, and nine other prayers for the sports gods in 2019

4 hours ago
End of an Era?

Draymond Green is now (accidentally?) pegging teammates in the face with the basketball

December 28, 2018
Audibles

Alabama defensive tackle almost smack talks Kyler Murray, immediately changes his mind

December 28, 2018
In a Galaxy Not So Far Away

The force is with this new footage of Disney's nearly completed 'Star Wars' theme park

December 27, 2018
Wired For Sound

Jon Gruden remains the best "mic'd up" coach of all time

December 27, 2018
Bowl SZN

The 2018 Cheez-It Bowl was the best-worst bowl game ever

December 27, 2018
And to all a good night

How the golf world celebrated Christmas

December 27, 2018
NSFW

Thomas Bjorn gets tattoo "below the belt" to make good on promise, commemorate European at Cup

December 24, 2018
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: Nick Foles is "happening" again

December 24, 2018
Bakermania

Baker Mayfield staring down Hue Jackson for 30 seconds might be the best moment of the NFL

December 23, 2018
Baseball

Boston writer goes full Mass-hole, pens sanctimonious piece on why he's not voting Mariano the...

December 23, 2018
Helter Skelter

This heart-stopping sequence in the Devils-Senators game is everything that's great about...

December 22, 2018
NBA

Somehow everyone thought Buddy Hield was younger than he actually is

December 21, 2018
Follicle Fails

Penguins fan shaves Mario Lemieux tribute into his chest hair, achieves ultimate hockey guy...

December 21, 2018
Stupid Technology

John Tortorella vs. cell phones continues to be one of the best longstanding rivalries in

December 20, 2018
Related
The LoopParents mad at tiger-featuring Florida prom for bei…
The LoopJimmy Butler hung 38 on the Bulls while wearing a $…
The LoopWhat you could buy for the price of the world’s mos…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection