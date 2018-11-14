Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

The biggest story of the last year's Major League Baseball off-season involved the game's biggest bat being dealt. The Miami Marlins Derek Jeter traded gifted Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, adding an absurd amount of pop to what was already baseball's most powerful lineup. And the results were mixed.

Despite the friendlier confines of Yankee Stadium to Marlins Park — both in dimensions and crowds, because there are actually fans at Yankee Stadium — Stanton hit 21 fewer home runs than his league-leading total of 59 from his 2017 MVP campaign. And his new bash brother, Aaron Judge, hit 25 fewer taters than the 52 he put up the previous season, partly due to a fractured wrist that caused him to miss 50 games.

RELATED: Aaron Gordon dressed up as Aaron Judge for Halloween and...wow

But even with a "disappointing" total of 65 dingers between the two sluggers, the Yankees managed to break the MLB record for home runs with 267. And judging by the home run leaders prop bets released by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook for the 2019 regular season, the bombing in the Bronx is expected to continue.

Stanton is the heavy favorite to lead both leagues in home runs at 7-to-1 odds, and he's followed by Judge at 12-1. That's quite a one-two punch, eh?

Boston's J.D. Martinez is next at 18-1, followed by Texas' Joey Gallo and Oakland's Khris Davis, who led baseball with 48 home runs in 2018, at 20-1. Baseball's best player, Mike Trout, is next at 25-1 along with the sport's most-coveted free agent, Bryce Harper. Another big free agent, Manny Machado, is listed at 50-1.

Of course, if Harper or Machado wind up in pinstripes, expect those odds to be improved. Again, Yankee Stadium isn't exactly the toughest place to go yard.

RELATED: Check out the spreads if Alabama played all 32 NFL teams