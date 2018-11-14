Trending
Prop Bets

Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

By
an hour ago
Aaron Judge celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.
Adam GlanzmanAaron Judge celebrates with Giancarlo Stanton after hitting a solo home run in the first inning during Game 2 of the ALDS against the Boston Red Sox.

The biggest story of the last year's Major League Baseball off-season involved the game's biggest bat being dealt. The Miami Marlins Derek Jeter traded gifted Giancarlo Stanton to the New York Yankees, adding an absurd amount of pop to what was already baseball's most powerful lineup. And the results were mixed.

Despite the friendlier confines of Yankee Stadium to Marlins Park — both in dimensions and crowds, because there are actually fans at Yankee Stadium — Stanton hit 21 fewer home runs than his league-leading total of 59 from his 2017 MVP campaign. And his new bash brother, Aaron Judge, hit 25 fewer taters than the 52 he put up the previous season, partly due to a fractured wrist that caused him to miss 50 games.

RELATED: Aaron Gordon dressed up as Aaron Judge for Halloween and...wow

But even with a "disappointing" total of 65 dingers between the two sluggers, the Yankees managed to break the MLB record for home runs with 267. And judging by the home run leaders prop bets released by Westgate Las Vegas Superbook for the 2019 regular season, the bombing in the Bronx is expected to continue.

Stanton is the heavy favorite to lead both leagues in home runs at 7-to-1 odds, and he's followed by Judge at 12-1. That's quite a one-two punch, eh?

Boston's J.D. Martinez is next at 18-1, followed by Texas' Joey Gallo and Oakland's Khris Davis, who led baseball with 48 home runs in 2018, at 20-1. Baseball's best player, Mike Trout, is next at 25-1 along with the sport's most-coveted free agent, Bryce Harper. Another big free agent, Manny Machado, is listed at 50-1.

Of course, if Harper or Machado wind up in pinstripes, expect those odds to be improved. Again, Yankee Stadium isn't exactly the toughest place to go yard.

RELATED: Check out the spreads if Alabama played all 32 NFL teams

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Ghosted

Did Le'Veon Bell "ghost" Ben Roethlisberger? Sure sounds like he did

9 minutes ago
Crime & Punishment

Jersey man arrested for drunk driving, blames the whole thing on the Jets

19 minutes ago
Prop Bets

Why there's a really, really good chance a Yankee will lead major league baseball in HRs

an hour ago
So Many Turkeys

From most hungover to slowest eater, which Thanksgiving mainstay is your favorite golfer?

2 hours ago
Gambling

How would Alabama fare against NFL teams? A Vegas oddsmaker's eye-popping betting lines

3 hours ago
Bloopers

Patrick Ewing's NSFW interview slip was the most entertaining part of Georgetown's win

5 hours ago
Ballers

Say hello to Mac McClung, aka your new favorite college basketball player

5 hours ago
"Hello, Friends..."

Jim Nantz uses iPhone to make tour pro's casual round sound way more exciting than it actually...

18 hours ago
THE MATCH

Phil Mickelson reveals how he once used Tony Romo to gain a mental edge on Tiger Woods

November 13, 2018
The Grass is Always Greener

The field for Chiefs-Rams in Mexico City looks rougher than Carnoustie

November 13, 2018
Celebrity Golfers

Soccer star Harry Kane posts video of him achieving an impressive golf milestone

November 13, 2018
Sure Things

If you've got $1 million lying around, Alabama is a great bet this Saturday

November 13, 2018
The Grind

Matt Kuchar and Lee Westwood's coincidental timing, Margot Robbie's deleted golf photos, and a...

November 13, 2018
Say It Ain't So

Pabst Blue Ribbon could be out of business by next year so start stockpiling

November 13, 2018
Uh Oh

Kevin Durant was NOT happy Draymond Green didn't pass him the damn ball for the last shot

November 13, 2018
Dietary Restrictions

Chicago restaurant unveils 'Elf'-inspired syrup and spaghetti dish just in time for Barfmas

November 12, 2018
The Geek Freak

Brook Lopez morphing into Stephen Curry is the delightful surprise of the NBA season

November 12, 2018
Daggers

Dallas and Philly's fourth-quarter explosion and the rest of the bad beats from the weekend

November 12, 2018
Related
The LoopSportsbook takes down "Dilly Dilly" Super Bowl prop…
The LoopAaron Judge's electric performance in the Home Run …
The LoopLet's recap the wildest Opening Day...maybe ever - …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection