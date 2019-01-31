Trending
Why Rams vs. Patriots is a Super Bowl betting oddity that's only happened once before

By
3 hours ago
Donovan McNabb and Tom Brady chat after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.
JEFF HAYNESDonovan McNabb and Tom Brady chat after the Patriots won Super Bowl XXXIX.

It's no real surprise the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots are meeting in Super Bowl LIII. Sure, both teams technically pulled off road upsets in their respective championship games (L.A. thanks to an all-time bad no-call), but the Rams had established themselves as big betting favorites to win the Big Game by Week 7 and the Patriots, are, well, the Patriots. However, the real surprise is that there isn't a surprise involving the matchup. Let us explain.

RELATED: 12 golf-related Super Bowl prop bets

According to sportsbook BetDSI, this will be just the second Super Bowl meeting ever between the two preseason favorites, a stat that goes back to 1977. And you won't be too shocked to know the only other time also involved the Patriots, when New England beat Philadelphia, 24-21, to win their third title in four years. Donovan McNabb and Andy Reid-led Eagles were actually the preseason favorites that year at 5-to-1 odds, but as football fans are well aware, teams led by McNabb and Reid do not win Super Bowls.

This year, the Rams opened at 10-to-1 odds, while the Patriots were the clear favorites at 6-to-1. Funny, considering their fans would have you believe this year's squad is the biggest underdog in sports history. In fact, the plucky Patriots have been the preseason favorites for each of the past three seasons. So yeah, this bunch is a real Cinderella story.

Also of betting note, this year's Super Bowl opened with the highest over/under in history at 57.5. However, that number has been bet down currently to 56, placing it third on the list behind Super Bowl LI (Patriots vs. Falcons) and Super Bowl XLIV (Saints vs. Colts) at 57. Saints-Colts went under while Patriots-Falcons went over thanks to overtime. Let's not talk about that one anymore.

RELATED: Pittsburgh TV station graphic refers to Tom Brady as "known cheater"

As for the betting line on the game itself, the Patriots are holding steady at 2.5-point favorites. How do Tom Brady's scrappy bunch and their fans handle such disrespect?

