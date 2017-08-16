Statsan hour ago

Why Brooks Koepka was the king of the majors in 2017

By
Brooks Koepka
Streeter Lecka/Getty ImagesBrooks Koepka poses with the winner's trophy after his victory at the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills.

We all know Brooks Koepka became a major champion in 2017 with his impressive U.S. Open win at Erin Hills. But Brooks' breakout season was even better than you probably realized, because he earned another -- albeit unofficial title: King of the Majors.

Koepka wound up with the low cumulative score in golf's four major championships this year, shooting a combined 21 under while needing 1,119 strokes. And yes, he did most of his damage at Erin Hills where he was 16 under.

RELATED: Justin Thomas celebrated his PGA victory with Tiger Woods

Koepka was one of only 13 players to make the cut in all four majors and he edged Hideki Matsuyama and Matt Kuchar by a single shot for this important distinction. Of course, the fact that he won a major while those other two remained winless despite close calls (Matsuyama at the U.S. Open and PGA Championship, Kuchar at the British Open) makes Koepka's advantage in the year's biggest tournaments a whole lot bigger.

The other 10 players to play the weekend in all four majors this season were Rickie Fowler (-16), Jordan Spieth (-10), Paul Casey (-9), Charley Hoffman (-3), Marc Leishman (+3), Steve Stricker (+3), J.B. Holmes (+10), Russell Henley (+12), Kevin Kisner (+16), and Lee Westwood (+20).

Although stacking different years up is obviously not an apples-to-apples comparison, in case you're wondering, Jordan Spieth holds the record for low cumulative score at majors in one year for his 54 under total in 2015. Spieth won the Masters and U.S. Open that year and edged Tiger Woods' previous mark of 53 under set during his historic 2000 campaign.

RELATED: Rickie Fowler ruined one guy's incredible parlay bet on the four majors

(h/t Golf Channel)

