Trending
Knee Slappers

Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

By
an hour ago

While working from home on Wednesday as I often do (baby boomer generation pounds their keyboard in disgust), for some reason I had CBS Sports Network on. It's a fine channel, but normally I would only put it on if I had the FAU vs. Marshall over on a Friday night or if I was watching the simulcast of the popular WFAN program "Boomer & Gio."

RELATED: What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

After B&G ended, I put it on mute and some random college football recap show came on, and during that show I noticed they were playing what is still my favorite college football coach rant of all time, so I PROMPTLY hit the volume:

For those who had never seen that (I feel sorry for you), that's former Coastal Carolina head coach David Bennett spitting hard truths about cats, who are awful, and dawwwwwwgs, who are the best. Shockingly, Bennett was fired after that 2011 season, his first winning season in four years. If I were Coastal's athletic director, I would have given Bennett a lifetime contract on the spot after hearing that impassioned speech, but that's just me.

Anyway, following the Bennett video, CBS Sports Network rolled out more clips of great football coach freak outs. Les Miles telling people to kiss his players on the mouth, provided they were a girl, Mike Gundy screaming his age at the media, etc., etc. At the very end, host Adam Zucker introduced a compilation video of former Montana Tech head coach Bob Green, who I, like many on the internet, had never even heard of. That's our loss, because he's easily the funniest college football coach in history that we never knew about.

The clip, tweeted out in the wee hours of last Saturday morning by Nick Petraccione, a sports anchor in Montana, has garnered over 4 million views. It's easy to see why after watching:

Where has this guy been all my life? Just knee slapper after knee slapper after knee slapper. Green last coached for the Orediggers (what a wild name) in 2010, finishing his career there with a 140-116-1 record in 24 years there. They don't make 'em like Green anymore. If you thought the jokes in that video were good, I found a few more in this article Rick Reilly wrote for ESPN in 2010 titled "Will somebody please hire coach Bob Green?" Some of the gems (they're all gems) include:

-"We had an interception chance, and we caught the ball. An interception chance is like a date with the homecoming queen -- close the deal. Don't waste an opportunity."

-"It's like you're trying to sell bubble gum in a lockjaw ward. You just can't get much done."

-"When I first started coaching, Christ was a kid."

-"I hate to sound like an old coach but I am an old coach. I was coaching when the Dead Sea was only sick."

Plenty more where that came from in Reilly's article, including a few from the video compilation. In my opinion, none can top, "It's kinda like watching your mother-in-law go off a cliff in your brand new Cadillac. You got mixed feelings." Perfect delivery. I'd pay top dollar to see this man do stand up and just roll out every one liner he's got.

RELATED: The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Knee Slappers

Where has former Montana Tech head football coach Bob Green been all our lives?

an hour ago
Way Too Fast

The new fastest man on earth is this Southern Miss punt returner

3 hours ago
Can't Stop, Won't Stop

Dodgers reporter refuses to wipe beer from his eyes during interview, is an absolute warrior

4 hours ago
It's Outta Here

482 feet—that's how far this towering Nolan Arenado moonshot flew last night

5 hours ago
The Grind

Brooks Koepka’s SportsCenter spots, Matt Kuchar’s latest controversy, and a Miss Universe’s...

September 10, 2019
Turnover Noun

What should your college football team's "Turnover Chain" be?

September 10, 2019
Solheim Cup

Solheim Cup 2019: Team Europe is amused, and slighted, that the Americans are heavily favored...

September 10, 2019
He Got...JACKED UP

The only guy feeling worse than Texans fans this morning is the ball boy who got TRUCKED by...

September 10, 2019
Livin' La Vida Loca

Here's Mark Richt enjoying retirement on a beach with a bucket of cheese balls

September 9, 2019
Monday Superlatives

Team USA Basketball is the underdog story of the year

September 9, 2019
Hope Is What Hurts

The College Football Playoff Hope-O-Meter: Week 2

September 9, 2019
Big Man On Campus

Your one-week college football star of the week: We went with the obvious choice

September 9, 2019
NFL Tweets

How'd Your Team Do, Twitter Edition: The Patriots might have officially broken the Steelers

September 9, 2019
NFL Sunday

Browns fan kicks off new NFL season by falling off the roof of a car on live television, ends...

September 8, 2019
Wait, What?

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze plans to coach from a dental chair on Saturday (not a joke)

September 6, 2019
Highlights

This video montage of spectacular Tiger Woods recovery shots will brighten up your weekend

September 6, 2019
LFG

If you weren't already pumped for LSU-Texas, these hype videos should do the trick

September 6, 2019
Tour Life

Brooks Koepka solidifies his status as a star athlete by appearing in two ESPN SportsCenter...

September 6, 2019
Related
Golf News & ToursJack Nicklaus still has the magic touch, drains inc…
The LoopWhere has former Montana Tech head football coach B…
Golf News & ToursSolheim Cup 2019: European players struggling comin…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection