What is your favorite PGA pro's favorite soccer team?

Gareth Bale. Harry Kane. Aaron Ramsey. It’s no secret that some of Europe’s biggest soccer stars love to unwind on the course, but do their PGA counterparts return the favor? In the case of these 10 soccer-mad pros, the answer is definitely yes. Check out the clubs [pun fully intended] everyone from Rory McIlroy to Justin Rose will be rooting for as the European soccer season hits full stride.
Rory McIlroy – Manchester United
Sergio Garcia – Real Madrid
Ian Poulter – Arsenal
Luke Donald – Tottenham Hotspur
Francesco Molinari – West Ham United
Tiger Woods – Barcelona
Tommy Fleetwood – Everton
Darren Clarke – Liverpool
Justin Rose – Chelsea
Lee Westwood – Nottingham Forest