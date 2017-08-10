What is your favorite PGA pro's favorite soccer team?

Gareth Bale. Harry Kane. Aaron Ramsey. It’s no secret that some of Europe’s biggest soccer stars love to unwind on the course, but do their PGA counterparts return the favor? In the case of these 10 soccer-mad pros, the answer is definitely yes. Check out the clubs [pun fully intended] everyone from Rory McIlroy to Justin Rose will be rooting for as the European soccer season hits full stride.

Rory McIlroy – Manchester United

Sergio Garcia – Real Madrid

Ian Poulter – Arsenal

Luke Donald – Tottenham Hotspur

Francesco Molinari – West Ham United

Tiger Woods – Barcelona

Tommy Fleetwood – Everton

Darren Clarke – Liverpool

Justin Rose – Chelsea

Lee Westwood – Nottingham Forest

