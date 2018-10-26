Trending
West Virginia QB Will Grier should be the No. 1 overall pick based off this white board message

Despite watching YouTube highlights of only the good plays during his career, many football fans still seem to believe Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will be the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. That's not to say he hasn't looked the part at times, but we've still got a ways to go until April, and, much to the chagrin of New York Giants fans, Herbert has already stated he hasn't "thought three seconds" about coming out.

RELATED: There are over 350 live football games on your television for the next 27 STRAIGHT days

If Herbert does stay in school, Giants fans, Oakland Raiders fans, or whoever-sucks-the-most-and-needs-a-QB fans will likely shift their attention to West Virginia's Will Grier, who at times looks like the most pro-ready of all the quarterbacks coming out in the 2019 draft. Based off this white board message to his offense that a fan captured from the stands in Morgantown on Thursday night, he may have locked up the No. 1 pick already:

For those who can make out what it says, Grier's message reads "LET'S F-ING GO," followed by an oddly hilarious "How we doing?" The Mountaineers were doing very well on Thursday, rebounding from their first loss of the season at Iowa State to hammer Baylor 58-14 at Milan-Puskar Stadium. Grier had one of his best games all year, completing 17 of 27 passes for 353 yards and three touchdowns. Let's check out some of the highlights of the future New York Giant:

Let's F-ing go, indeed. #GrierToNYG

RELATED: FINALLY a NFL player cares about performing for your fantasy teams

