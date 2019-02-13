Web.com Tour rookie draws attention—for looking a lot like Rory McIlroy

Trending
Meet Max Greyserman, a 23-year-old golfer who has apparently been drawing plenty of attention in his rookie season on the Web.com Tour. Not for his play—although, that has picked up of late with a T-18 and a T-53 after missing the cut in his first two starts—but for his appearance. More specifically, the dude is a Rory McIlroy doppelgänger.

RELATED: Rory McIlroy lookalike wears perfect shirt at the British Open

Check out this tweet from Golf Channel's Brentley Romine:

The fact that Max wears Nike apparel isn't helping matters. They're also both listed at 5-foot-10 and within 10 pounds of each other in their official tour profiles. Of course, with all doppelgängers there are photos that look nothing alike, but this next one is not one of those:

Stan Badz

Wow. Greyserman is from New Jersey, but are we sure the McIlroys don't have family in the Garden State?

This isn't the first time the McIlroy-Greyserman comparison has been made. The PGA Tour posted a photo with the caption "Max Greyserman is Rory McIlroy" on its Facebook page all the way back in 2012 when Greyserman was still in high school.

And this isn't the first time we've seen a Rory lookalike. At last year's British Open, a fan looked so much like the four-time major champ he began walking around Carnoustie with a t-shirt that read "I'm not Rory McIlroy."

If Greyserman makes it to the PGA Tour, he might need something similar.

RELATED: PGA Tour pros and their celebrity doppelgängers

