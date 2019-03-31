Web.com Tour pro holes shirtless shot from water for the craziest eagle of the year

Kevin Dougherty may not be a household name yet, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a golfer with a better ratio of viral highlights to career earnings. In August, the 27-year-old Oklahoma State product had a moment—albeit, a heartbreaking one —when he missed earning his PGA Tour card by an inch. And now he'll be known as the guy who holed out for eagle from a water hazard. Without his shirt on.

Through the years we've seen plenty of shirtless shots, but we can't recall anything quite like this. The crazy highlight happened on the fifth hole of the Landings Club during the final round of the Savannah Golf Championship and you have to see it to believe it:

Incredible. Although, he could have gotten this clip to spread even more if he had retrieved his ball from the hole without putting his shirt back on.

Unfortunately, there weren't many other highlights on the day for Dougherty, who shot a two-over 74 to fall 25 spots on the leader board and into a T-37 finish at the event won by Dan McCarthy. But at least Kevin walked away with the eagle of the year—and a clean shirt.

