Euro Tour Shenanigans

European Tour pro does drop-the-mic celebration after finishing round with fantastic shot

By
41 minutes ago

A day after a Bubba Watson bunker adventure provided the most bizarre ending on Day 1 of the WGC-Dell Match Play, Julian Suri gave us a much different type of highlight to finish his first round at the European Tour's Hero Indian Open. After finding the sand with his second shot at the closing par 5, Suri hit a deft shot that trickled to within tap-in birdie range. It was a beautiful play from the bunker, but his reaction was even prettier.

RELATED: Meet Julian Suri, the official golfer of the. . . Jacksonville Jaguars?

As he concluded his performance, Suri did an actual drop-the-mic celebration before walking off the course. Well, not and actual one because he dropped his sand wedge instead of a microphone, but you get the point. Check it out:

So to be totally honest, when we first clicked on the clip we expected Suri's shot to go in. Usually when you drop the mic, that's it. You don't do anything else, even if it's just a tap-in, but again, maybe we're splitting hairs here. And the former All-American at Duke showed excellent form.

Although, it's no surprise that the first golfer ever to be sponsored by an NFL team has a strong celebration game. And luckily for Suri, he doesn't have to worry about drawing a flag for excessive celebration.

RELATED: Here's what happened when I invested in a European tour pro

