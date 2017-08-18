For some PGA Tour pros, certain courses on the schedule just fit their eye. A prime example would be Webb Simpson and Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., a place he has had nothing but success in his career. After missing the cut in the 2009 Wyndham Championship, his seven appearances since have included his first PGA Tour victory in 2011, three top 8s and two top 25s.

It's no surprise that after 36 holes Simpson is at the top of the leader board once again, tied with Ryan Armour at 13-under 127 after posting a second-round six-under 64 on Friday.

Simpson, 32, began with birdies on his first two holes Friday, rolling in putts of 20 and 14 feet. He added six more on the round, including four on his first six holes of the home nine. The North Carolina native, who ranks 143rd on tour in strokes gained putting, has ridden a hot putter this week, ranking sixth in the field in that same category through two rounds. He hasn't won since 2013, but has given himself a few chances this season, losing in a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama at the Waste Management Phoenix Open and playing in the final group at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Armour, 41, posted the low round of his career, a bogey-free nine-under 61 that matched the low round of the tournament, shot by Matt Every on Thursday. The former Ohio State All-American finds himself at 187th in the FedEx Cup standings, more than 200 points back of the top 125. A victory this week would get him into the top 75, securing him a spot in the first two legs of the of playoffs. It would be a huge accomplishment for Armour, who's never won on tour and has only competed in one FedEx Cup event in his career.

One back at 12-under 128 is Henrik Stenson after carding a four-under 66 that featured just one bogey, his only dropped shot of the week. The 2016 Open Champion has struck his irons according to reputation, hitting 32 of 36 greens in regulation, which ranks in a tie for sixth in the field. He's played some of his best golf of late, finishing T-17 or better in four of his last five events.

Vaughn Taylor and Ollie Schniederjans are two shots off the lead at 11-under 129.

The most surprising name near the top is a familiar one. Hunter Mahan, who hasn't finished inside the top-10 on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Deutsche Bank Championship, carded a second-round five-under 65. He's three back at 10-under 130, tied with Davis Love III and Kevin Na. Mahan entered this week ranked 197th on the FedEx Cup points list, not only looking on the outside to get into the playoffs but running the risk of nearly not qualifying for the Web.com Tour Finals series, which includes players No. 126 to 200.

A few FedEx Cup bubble boys are within striking distance at nine under, including Harold Varner III, Sam Saunders, Shane Lowry and Johnson Wagner, who had a wild round that featured an albatross and an eagle.

