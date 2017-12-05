We now know one PGA Tour event Tiger Woods will NOT be playing in 2018

While the golf world waits to see where Tiger Woods will tee it up next , we know one PGA Tour event in which the 14-time major champ will NOT play in 2018. Sorry, AT&T Byron Nelson.

Woods didn't specifically announce that he won't be in Dallas for next year's tournament, which will be played at Trinity Forest for the first time , but a different type of obligation rules it out. On Tuesday, Woods tweeted that he'll host his annual Tiger Jam in Las Vegas that weekend (May 18-19).

Following a T-9 at the Hero World Challenge in his first start in 10 months, Woods was vague about his schedule in 2018.

“I think we’re going to sit down here and we’re going to figure out what’s the best way for me to build my schedule for the major championships,” Woods said. “What my training cycles are going to be? Play enough, but don’t play too much.”

In recent years, Woods hasn't played in the Byron Nelson much, however, he had two significant career moments at the tournament. Woods won the 1997 event in his first start after his landmark Masters victory, and it was at the 2005 tournament where he saw his PGA Tour record streak of 142 consecutive cuts made come to an end.

If Woods is healthy, he'll probably play the week before at the Players Championship. As the 2013 winner of that tournament, 2018 is the final year Woods is exempt into the PGA Tour's flagship event.

