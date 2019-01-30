Trending
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

By
an hour ago

Are you already feeling nauseous from too much Tom Brady the past week or two? From the mic drops, underdog role playing, and unrelenting Barstool drool-fest? Well, this won't do much to settle your stomach. On Thursday, Sam Adams—one of America's pioneering craft breweries and a fixture on the New England tap landscape—is set to release the brand's first-ever Tom Brady beer, the sight of which alone may be enough to send non-Pats fans fumbling for the nearest Uber window. Bottom's up, America.

Dubbed the "Too Old, Too Slow, Still Here," the exclusive elixir is a Double New England IPA (think hazy AND hoppy) clocking in at a robust 7.8% ABV. More importantly, however, it has Tom Brady with a goat head plastered on the side of the can, which you can only cop in crowler format if you're one of the first 199 customers to show up at Sam Adams's Jamaica Plains brewery on Thursday 1/21 from 4:30 p.m to 7:30 p.m. If 199 seems arbitrary to you, well, that's where Brady was drafted, of course. Seriously, do you even watch ESPN?

"We’re behind the New England Patriots 100 percent as they head to the big game," Jim Koch, Sam Adams' founder, said, hardly keeping it in his pants. "The best way we could think to honor the team was to brew a beer for fans that can’t make it to Atlanta and a New England-style Double IPA with as much spirit as the players felt like the perfect beer. We haven’t doubted them all season and can’t wait to watch them on Sunday with a beer in hand that honors their hard work."

Meanwhile, we eagerly await Sean McVay's signature Cabernet Sauvignon. Did you know he can remember the exact vine every grape was picked from? INCREDIBLE!

(h/t NBCBoston.com)

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Packing On The Pounds

Sean Payton handled the NFC Championship loss the same way every person handles a bad breakup...

3 minutes ago
Butter Cuts

Watch Justin Verlander knock a tee shot—in the dark—onto the green at TPC Scottsdale's famous...

5 minutes ago
Super Bowl LIII

We haven't even tried Sam Adams' new Tom Brady beer and we're already puking

an hour ago
Random Daggers

Pittsburgh TV station graphic refers to Tom Brady as a "Known Cheater" ahead of Super Bowl...

2 hours ago
Rants

Gregg Popovich says the Suns "got robbed" in fantastic rant following Spurs buzzer-beater

2 hours ago
Super Bowl LIII

The best Super Bowl commercial every year since 1999

3 hours ago
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with...

19 hours ago
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

21 hours ago
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

a day ago
Buttoned Up

Kyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dream team for Super Bowl week

a day ago
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking...

a day ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' mysterious shirt, Michelle Wie's NBA love connection, and Bryson DeChambeau's...

a day ago
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

January 29, 2019
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

January 29, 2019
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2019
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

January 28, 2019
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Related
The LoopTom Brady hangs up on weekly WEEI radio show for da…
The LoopThe post-9/11 sports moments that healed America - …
The LoopTom Brady is all of us struggling to find the fairw…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection