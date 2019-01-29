Trending
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with ease

By
3 hours ago

It's no secret that Sean McVay has an incredible photographic memory. The football world learned about it way back in September, before the L.A. Rams went 13-3 and eventually made the Super Bowl, when a Bleacher Report video of McVay rattling off random plays he's called in his career went viral. And the plays he was questioned about weren't just ones from his first year in L.A. He was also asked about plays he called during his time as Redskins offensive coordinator. This was a walk in the park for the wunderkind, preferably a speed walk to the next Oklahoma drill:

That didn't look all that challenging for the 33-year-old, who already has two playoff appearances, an AP NFL Coach of the Year award and now a Super Bowl appearance under his belt. On Monday, local Fox Sports reporter Justin Felder decided to up the ante by going to McVay's old high school coach and picking out a few key plays from his playing days at Marist School in Atlanta. He then brought some cut-ups of the plays to Super Bowl media day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and asked McVay if he remembered the particular plays before revealing the answers. Before Felder could even finish his questions, McVay was reliving the glory days with relative ease:

The haters will tell you that this is not all that uncommon for football savants such as McVay, and they may have a point. Earlier this month we showed you the video of Nick Saban recalling a play he ran when he was 15 years old, and that dude is 67 now. So yes, maybe this should be second-hand nature for guys like McVay, but for those of us who can't recall if they had scrambled or poached eggs this morning, this is still pretty damn impressive. Anybody tired of hearing about Sean McVay yet? It's going to be a longgggg 20-25 years of watching the NFL for you then.

RELATED: The Rams have a coach dedicated to holding Sean McVay back on sideline

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Photographic Memory

Super Bowl LIII: Watch Sean McVay rattle off three key plays he ran in high school (!) with...

3 hours ago
Important News

Brooks Koepka addresses viral thong pic: "I was trying to pretend like I was some Instagram...

4 hours ago
Super Bowl

Bubba versus Brady, Kopeka against Cooks: 12 golf-related bets, and predictions, for Super...

6 hours ago
Buttoned Up

Kyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dream team for Super Bowl week

7 hours ago
Aggressive

Super Bowl LIII: Hotels.com is offering a promotion that encourages post Super Bowl babymaking...

8 hours ago
The Grind

Tiger Woods' mysterious shirt, Michelle Wie's NBA love connection, and Bryson DeChambeau's...

8 hours ago
Better Than Most

Giant leprechaun sinks full-court putt, wins Notre Dame fans U.S. Senior Open practice round...

8 hours ago
Triple NBA Range

Steph Curry is now pulling up from just inside half court and burying threes because he can

11 hours ago
Waste Management Phoenix Open

Odyssey brews up putter cover with bottle opener for Waste Management Phoenix Open

January 28, 2019
Can't Win

Jason Witten caps no good, very bad year by wrecking the Pro Bowl trophy

January 28, 2019
Oh Canada!

Montrealers stuck in 75-car pile-up turn highway into hockey rink to pass the time

January 28, 2019
Monday Superlatives

OK, fine, Novak Djokovic is the GOAT

January 28, 2019
Investigative Journalism

Is Tiger Woods not wearing his signature red on Sunday at Torrey Pines? (UPDATE: Mystery...

January 27, 2019
Meltdowns

Old Dominion had a 99-percent chance to win with two minutes remaining. SPOILER ALERT: They...

January 27, 2019
Too Late

Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks Instagram lives with fan, fan craps on Cody Parkey before...

January 26, 2019
Instagram Official

Apparently Michelle Wie is dating the son of NBA legend Jerry West

January 25, 2019
Viral Videos

Middle school teacher does insane classroom dunk over student, is the coolest teacher ever

January 25, 2019
Celebrity Deathmatch

A Vegas sportsbook released actual odds for a Derek Carr vs. Stephen A. Smith fight

January 25, 2019
Related
The LoopKyler Murray and Phil Mickelson form dress-shirt dr…
The LoopSuper Bowl LIII: The Rams have a coach dedicated to…
The LoopRams defensive end gives perfect answer when asked …
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection