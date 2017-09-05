Trending
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

By
2 hours ago
US Open
Mike Hewitt

The U.S. Open has long been a reflection of the city that gave birth to it. From the risqué night session fashion to McEnroe’s living, breathing embodiment of eight million asshole New Yorkers, the final slam of the tennis calendar packs the whole of Gotham into Flushing every August, and as any true New Yorker will tell you, no cultural snapshot of their fair city is complete without food—lots and lots of ridiculously expensive, preposterously decadent food. In that spirit, last week we hopped a 7-train headed east with clear eyes and an empty stomach. The mission? To empty our wallets and stuff our faces with every last available morsel at the Billie Jean King Tennis Center. In the end, we came up a little short, but we certainly didn't leave hungry.

Fuku’s 163 Burger (plus Du’s Donut Ice Cream Sandwich)

Price: $14 + $8 = $22

What is it? The very first burger from David Chang (of Momofuku fame). A riff on the classic American double stack, featuring special sauce, American cheese, pickle, lettuce, tomato, and a light, crispy bing bun, our specimen was slightly overcooked and a little stingy with the sauce, but the two donuts wrapped around a block of creamy vanilla ice cream helped to wash it down.

BLT Fish Shack’s Cold Maine Lobster Roll

Price: $20.50

What is it? A lobster roll in the true Maine tradition, which means fresh crustacean and mayonnaise instead of butter, you Connecticut monsters. For a pop-up food stall in the middle of a searing-hot food court, this hearty roll was surprisingly—and thankfully—fresh, with more than enough meat to go around (a rarity when it comes to lobster rolls, consistently one of the worst values in food). Just don’t expect any bacon, lettuce, or tomato. That’s just the name, for some stupid reason.

The Honey Deuce

Price: $16

What is it? The signature cocktail of the U.S. Open, which you can apparently drink whenever and wherever without any guilt because no matter what you do, you won’t outpace the Long Island housewives anyway. Comprised of Grey Goose vodka, Chambord raspberry liqueur, lemonade, and melon balls, the Honey Deuce is both boozy and sophisticated, plus you get to keep the signature glass (ok, plastic cup), which is great news for the U.S. Open’s annual cavalcade of UWS hoarders.

Hill Country BBQ’s Chopped Brisket Sandwich (plus homemade pie cup)

Price: $15 + $6 = $21

What is it? Manhattan BBQ done in the true (read: approximate) Texas tradition. If you’re going to lean on the quality of your brisket, as opposed to your sauce, however, then the meat better not be this cold, dried-out, or haphazardly topped with pickled onions. Also, the pie cup is more of a pie thimble, in case paying $2 a bite for a lukewarm pecan pie bothers you.

Korilla’s Hot Chix Tacos

Price: $14

What is it? Korean BBQ royalty wrapped in fresh corn tortillas, which is actually even better than it sounds. Loaded with shredded chicken, pineapple, scallion, and spicy Gochjuang sauce, the Hot Chix tacos don’t reinvent the wheel, but then again, they don’t have to. They’re tacos. $14 may seem steep—in my neighborhood you can get a trio of some of the most authentic tacos this side of Oaxaca for $7—but by U.S. Open standards, Korilla offers one hell of a "value"-menu.

Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial Champagne

Price: $25

What is it? A single flute of champagne for the price of a NY strip. Also, don’t ask if you can buy a whole bottle. You can’t.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Tour Life

European Tour pro Facetimed for birth of second child because he "was on a good run of form"

43 minutes ago
99 Red Balloons

Thanks to ‘IT’, some creep is tying up red balloons all over this small town

an hour ago
Breakpoints and Burgers

We binge ate our way through the most expensive food at the U.S. Open

2 hours ago
Avid Fans

This Philadelphia 76ers-themed corn maze is a sight to behold

3 hours ago
Job Security

Most 'Star Wars' directors have been fired by Lucasfilm

3 hours ago
Avid Golfers

These photos of golfers playing on as an Oregon wildfire rages nearby are absolutely nuts

4 hours ago
Media

Popular New York sports radio personality Craig Carton arrested by FBI

6 hours ago
DIY Projects

9 creative ways to use your clubs around the house

9 hours ago
Same old, same old

A rundown of all the times Boston has been caught cheating

20 hours ago
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous

Philip Rivers installing a film room in his SUV to beat the Los Angeles traffic is a genius...

September 5, 2017
Avert Your Eyes

NFL week 1 features some incredibly bad QB matchups, let's break them down

September 5, 2017
Back To School Problems

How to pack a school lunch for your child who doesn't eat food

September 5, 2017
Kickin' It

Crazy trick-kick proves the Chargers' new kicker is the most exciting player on the Chargers

September 5, 2017
The Grind

Stacy Lewis' charitable win, Justin Thomas' impressive playoff push, and introducing the PGA...

September 5, 2017
Now This Is Multitasking

Watch this NBC cameraman show amazing reflexes to avoid getting smacked with a golf ball

September 4, 2017
Monday Superlatives

Maria Sharapova is the cringey bad actor of the week

September 4, 2017
Teasers

Is NCAA Football coming back? This commercial (maybe) says so

September 3, 2017
Underdogs

Cam Newton's brother led the biggest upset in college football history (Too bad you didn't bet...

September 3, 2017
Related
Golf InstructionTip Plus - Jim Flick: Save Your Speed For Impact
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jimmy Ballard
Golf InstructionTip Plus: Jim Flick
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection