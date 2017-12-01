Watch Tiger Woods' picture-perfect birdie to begin his second round at the Hero World Challenge

One hole. One birdie. Tiger Woods is officially on 54 watch, people.

RELATED: The latest on Tiger Woods' latest comeback

We kid, we kid, but seriously, you can't ask for a better start than the one Woods just authored to his second round at the Hero World Challenge. Woods hit a bomb off the tee, then wedged an approach to a tough back-left pin to about five feet and drained the putt. Have a look:

After an opening 69, the birdie moved Woods to four under and within two of the lead. Woods is making his first start in 10 months and his first start since undergoing a fourth back surgery. In particular, the power he's displayed so far with that fused back has surprised and impressed everyone thus far. Here's how NBC/Golf Channel's Jim "Bones" Mackay described Tiger's opening tee shot.

"Let me tell you what did fly, Tiger's drive off the first tee," Bones said. "I've got this at 335 yards with very little wind helping at all . . . this guy is absolutely pounding it."

Yes he is. But he's doing some other things pretty nicely as well.

RELATED: Watch the first birdie of Tiger Woods' comeback