Tiger Watch3 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods' picture-perfect birdie to begin his second round at the Hero World Challenge

By

One hole. One birdie. Tiger Woods is officially on 54 watch, people.

RELATED: The latest on Tiger Woods' latest comeback

We kid, we kid, but seriously, you can't ask for a better start than the one Woods just authored to his second round at the Hero World Challenge. Woods hit a bomb off the tee, then wedged an approach to a tough back-left pin to about five feet and drained the putt. Have a look:

After an opening 69, the birdie moved Woods to four under and within two of the lead. Woods is making his first start in 10 months and his first start since undergoing a fourth back surgery. In particular, the power he's displayed so far with that fused back has surprised and impressed everyone thus far. Here's how NBC/Golf Channel's Jim "Bones" Mackay described Tiger's opening tee shot.

"Let me tell you what did fly, Tiger's drive off the first tee," Bones said. "I've got this at 335 yards with very little wind helping at all . . . this guy is absolutely pounding it."

Yes he is. But he's doing some other things pretty nicely as well.

RELATED: Watch the first birdie of Tiger Woods' comeback

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursVegas slashes Tiger Woods' Masters odds after Frida…
Golf News & ToursWatch Tiger Woods make his first eagle to give him …
Golf News & ToursPhil Mickelson has a familiar full-time caddie whil…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection