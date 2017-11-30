Tiger Watchan hour ago

Tiger Woods makes first birdie of his latest comeback in spectacular, swagger-filled fashion

By

It remains to be seen whether Tiger Woods is really "back," but in the meantime, it took less than 30 minutes for the 14-time major champ to show his swagger never went anywhere. After outdriving playing partner Justin Thomas on the par-5 third, Woods pulled a 2-iron for his approach and hit an absolute laser. Adding to the moment was Woods' reaction. "Oh, be good! Be good!" And it was.

See for yourself:

Woods lagged his eagle attempt to tap-in range for the first birdie of his latest comeback. And about 10 minutes later, fans were also treated to the first big fist pump of his latest comeback after Woods drained a 20-foot par putt from the fringe:

OK, so that par save was set up by a chunked chip shot. . . But shhh! This is pretty exciting.

