Watch Tiger Woods hole out for eagle during second round charge at the Memorial

One of the areas holding Tiger Woods back during his latest comeback is par 5 scoring. Once an aspect of the game in which the 14-time major champ dominated, Woods entered this week's Memorial Tournament ranked 85th in the stat on the PGA Tour. Things didn't change much during Thursday's first round when Woods played Muirfield Village's four par 5s in a dismal one over, but Friday was a huge step in the right direction.

Woods birdied the two par 5s on the front nine (part of a nifty 33), and then after being forced to lay up from the deep rough on No. 11, did this:

How 'bout that? Great shot, even better reaction:

The eagle brought Woods to five under for both his round and the tournament. And Tiger's next shot produced another highlight when he hit the flag with a 9-iron on the par-3 12th:

Unfortunately, a weather delay has Woods waiting to attempt that putt and finish the rest of his round. But at four under through three par 5s already on Friday, this version of Tiger Woods is looking awfully familiar.

