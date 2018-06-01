Tiger Woods live blog: Tiger shoots second-round 67 despite struggling on the greens

Tiger Woods failed to capitalize on an opening day of good scoring at the Memorial , but he also kept himself in the tournament with a back-nine rally . After falling to four over through seven holes, Woods got all the way back to even on his second-to-last hole, and then kept himself there with a terrific up-and-down from 60 yards. This despite saying he felt (gulp) tightness in his back all day. Hopefully, it's nothing, and Woods will play the latest round of his latest comeback on Friday at 1:16 p.m. (ET) with defending champ Jason Dufner and Justin Rose, who is coming off a win at Colonial last week. Keep it right here for all the latest scores, news and highlights from Woods' second round.

7:20 p.m.: Tiger survives a wayward 3-wood on the finishing hole and makes a two-putt par. He'll sign for a five-under-par 67, but with five missed putts inside of eight feet -- three coming from four feet or less -- he knows it could have been much lower. Woods will enter the weekend at five under. Playing partner Justin Rose is two better and the third member of the group, Jason Dufner, will be headed home after missing the cut at four over.

Woods hit nine of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens. He ranks first in the field in strokes gained/tee-to-green, however, he's a woeful 114th in strokes gained/putting.

"I did not putt well today," Woods said after, noting he turned a 62 or 63 into a 67. "I didn't feel the putter head flowing. I didn't feel it releasing."

On the bright side. . . how about those irons? And Tiger said the back felt fine. Overall, it was another good day for Woods in his latest comeback. And if he plays the weekend anything like he did at the Players, we should be in for an exciting couple of days.

7:05 p.m.: Oh, boy. What's worse than a short miss for birdie? A short miss for par. Woods doesn't even touch the hole on his latest attempt, resulting in his second bogey of the day as he drops back to five under.

6:46 p.m.: Stop me if you've heard this one before: After a brilliant iron shot, Tiger misses the birdie putt. This time on the 195-yard, par-3 16th from about seven feet. Woods remains at six under and is left shaking his head at another missed opportunity. Two tough par 4s to go.

6:35 p.m.: A poor drive leads to a lay up that Woods doesn't hit as close as he'd like. However, he makes his birdie putt from the fringe -- a much-needed bolt following that weather delay -- to move to six under and into the top 10.

Much has been made of Tiger's par-5 struggles this year, but he has cleaned up on those holes today by going five under.

6:15 p.m.: Woods makes another par, this time a more conventional way with a two-putt from 25 feet. He's got one final par 5 on the next hole to regain the momentum he had before the weather delay. It also happens to be the par 5 he hit one OB and made double bogey on Thursday. . .

6:01 p.m.: Oh boy. Tiger hits two perfect shots to set up another short birdie putt on the par-4 13th -- this time, from inside of four feet -- but he misses again. A second straight wasted opportunity keeps Woods at five under. He also missed from about four feet on the first hole. Tiger still has five holes left, but oh, what could have been.

5:47 p.m.: And after all that. . . Tiger misses the six-footer for birdie. Wow, thanks a lot, Mother Nature. The ultimate rally killer strikes again. Woods remains at five under on the day and for the tournament.

5:05 p.m.: Not bad. . .

4:29 p.m.: Looks like this is going to be a short delay.

Let's hope so.

4:10 p.m.: Wow! Tiger hits the flag on the par-3 12th to set up another great look at birdie.

He's red hot, riding the momentum, and. . . the horn blows for a weather delay. Not ideal. Woods will have to wait for his short birdie attempt and the conclusion of his second round until area storms blow through.

4:01 p.m.: Hold on, folks, things just got REALLY interesting. After being forced to lay up on the par-5 11th from the deep rough, Woods spins back a wedge from 95 yards into the hole for an eagle to jump up the leader board.

Oh, Tiger is living under par alright. Five under par, in fact.

3:48 p.m.: Woods hits a booming drive and a beautiful approach on No. 10, but he misses his birdie putt from 12 feet. Still, par is a good score on one of Muirfield Village's toughest holes.

3:31 p.m.: For a second straight day, Woods yanks an iron off the tee at the par-4 9th. This time, he gets a fortunate bounce back to the fairway, though, and he takes advantage. After hitting his approach to about 18 feet, Woods rams in the birdie putt to get to three under.

Tiger makes the turn in a tie for 37th place, six shots behind current leader Kyle Stanley.

3:18 p.m.: After coming up short with a 9-iron on the 160-yard, par-3 9th, Woods hits a spectacular shot from a deep bunker to six feet. He makes the par putt to keep the momentum going and stay at two under.

3:05 p.m.: A huge drive and a pure 2-iron puts Tiger over the green in two on the 557-yard, par-5 7th. From the back bunker he hits a delicate shot that trickles to near tap-in range for his third birdie of the day.

Woods moves to two under overall for the first time this week. But he's going to need to make more birdies on a day of perfect scoring conditions. At least, for now. There are storms in the area. . .

2:45 p.m.: Woods selects driver off the tee for the first time today and finds a right fairway bunker on the par-4 6th. He hits a great wedge to about 12 feet, but just misses the putt to remain at one under. Meanwhile, playing partner Justin Rose rolls in a fourth birdie in the first six holes to get to five under. The par-5 7th is next.

2:30 p.m.: After playing Muirfield Village's four par 5s in one over on Thursday, Woods birdies his first of the set, No. 5, on Friday. After a 3-wood and a 3-iron left him just to the right of the green, Woods putted to three feet and converted to get back into red numbers.

2:12 p.m.: Tiger narrowly misses a second consecutive birdie after a beautiful 7-iron right at the flagstick on the par-3 4th. Woods' ball settles 18 feet behind the hole and his birdie attempt just slides by on the low side. Still even.

2:00 p.m.: Woods takes apart the short, par-4 3rd, first with a driving iron to the right side of the fairway, and then a wedge that he spins back to within five feet. He converts the birdie chance to get back to even par.

1:44 p.m.: Woods plays a much cleaner second hole, finding the fairway with a 3-wood and the front of the green with his approach. This time he two-putts for par to stay one over. Meanwhile, playing partner Jason Dufner, who is wearing "Save The Crew" hats all week in support of Columbus' MLS team , is going to need to do a lot to save his week. The defending champ is five over after bogeying the first two holes on Friday.

1:32 p.m.: Ouch. After a solid approach from that difficult lie to the front of the green, Woods blows his birdie putt four feet past and misses the comebacker. That's an opening three-putt bogey to drop to one over par.

1:18 p.m.: Woods takes 3-wood off the par-4 1st and. . . finds the right rough. To make things more complicated, it looks like his second shot to a tucked, right pin will be well above his feet. In any event, we're off at Muirfield Village.

12:59 p.m.: Woods is on site and warming up. Although, there appears to be some discrepancy from those reporting what color he's wearing. . .

Either way, it looks like the back isn't bothering him too much.