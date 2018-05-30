Tiger Watch10 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods hole impossible flop shot, flip ball to young fan who greeted him in the rough

By

Tiger Woods has probably holed more shots from off the green than anyone in golf history, but it sure seems like Muirfield Village has been the site for more of his short game magic than anywhere else. There was the miracle flop in 2012 that Jack Nicklaus called the best he's ever seen, the curling pitch in 2001, and even a walk-off chip-in at the 2009 Memorial Skins Game.

PODCAST: A chat with Aaron Wise & Memorial picks

So another improbable make at Muirfield shouldn't be too surprising. Or exciting when you consider it came during a Wednesday pro-am. Yet Woods found a way to dazzle us -- and playing partner Peyton Manning -- once again, and he made a young fan's day week year in the process. Check it out:

Loading

View on Instagram

Great stuff, Tiger. And normally, we'd say save it for the actual tournament. But at the Memorial, it's a pretty safe bet he'll pull off something else that's pretty special later in the week.

RELATED: Tiger Woods visits Shinnecock Hills ahead of the U.S. Open

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursFantasy Golf Picks: Will Justin Rose keep rolling a…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods makes the turn in one under, moves into…
Golf News & ToursGolfer's front nine was so good the Web.com Tour se…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection