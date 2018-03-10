Vintage Tiger36 minutes ago

Watch Tiger Woods chip in for birdie to tie for the lead at the Valspar Championship

By

If you watched Tiger Woods' front nine on Saturday at the Valspar Championship, it was hard not to think the 14-time major championship has returned to vintage form. There was the curling 25-footer on the third hole for birdie, the longest drive of the day by 14 yards on No. 5, and the roped stinger off the tee on No. 7. But those were just an appetizer for what he did on the par-4 ninth.

After hitting his drive into the trees left, Woods punched a shot that ran through the green. But faced with a fast downhill chip, Woods pulled off a "chunk-and-run" that must have made Johnny Miller smile wherever he is. (Where is Johnny, by the way? We miss him!) Anyway, check out the birdie chip that gave Woods an outgoing three-under 33 that (briefly) tied him for the lead:

Try to stay calm, folks. On second thought, don't. Get excited. Get very excited, because this is awesome.

RELATED: Watch Tiger Woods' spectacular -- yet dangerous -- par save on Thursday

