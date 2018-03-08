Vintage Tiger4 hours ago

Watch Tiger Woods make the most spectacular -- and dangerous -- par save of his latest comeback

By

The bad news? Golf fans finally saw a slight wince from Tiger Woods on the 16th hole of Thursday's opening round at the Valspar Championship. The good news? It had nothing to do with his back.

RELATED: A hole-by-hole recap of Tiger Woods' opening round

No, Woods literally threw his wrist into harm's way attempting a risky recovery shot that led to the most spectacular -- and dangerous -- par save of his latest comeback. Watch the incredible shot that had the golf world collectively holding its breath:

"It didn't feel very good," Woods told Golf Channel's Steve Sands following his round. After grimacing a bit as he approached the green, though, Woods hit a pitch shot to three feet and converted the putt. And to prove he was OK, Woods, who is making just his fourth official PGA Tour start since undergoing his fourth back surgery last April, did this on the following hole:

Tiger made par on No. 18 to post a one-under-par 70. More importantly, he survived a scare in The Snake Pit at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course on Day 1. Barely.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP

Trending on Golf World
Related
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods makes the turn in one under, moves into…
Golf News & ToursDustin Johnson just misses the flagstick from 375(!…
Golf News & ToursTiger Woods may be adding an unexpected PGA Tour st…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    ©2018 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection