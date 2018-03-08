Watch Tiger Woods make the most spectacular -- and dangerous -- par save of his latest comeback

The bad news? Golf fans finally saw a slight wince from Tiger Woods on the 16th hole of Thursday's opening round at the Valspar Championship . The good news? It had nothing to do with his back.

RELATED: A hole-by-hole recap of Tiger Woods' opening round

No, Woods literally threw his wrist into harm's way attempting a risky recovery shot that led to the most spectacular -- and dangerous -- par save of his latest comeback. Watch the incredible shot that had the golf world collectively holding its breath:

"It didn't feel very good," Woods told Golf Channel's Steve Sands following his round. After grimacing a bit as he approached the green, though, Woods hit a pitch shot to three feet and converted the putt. And to prove he was OK, Woods, who is making just his fourth official PGA Tour start since undergoing his fourth back surgery last April, did this on the following hole:

Tiger made par on No. 18 to post a one-under-par 70. More importantly, he survived a scare in The Snake Pit at Innisbrook's Copperhead Course on Day 1. Barely.

WATCH MORE VIDEOS FROM THE LOOP