Tiger Woods: Live updates from Tiger's 1st round at the Valspar Championship

Tiger Woods said on Wednesday that he wanted to know how his stats stacked up against the rest of the PGA Tour. There was just one little problem: He hasn't played enough rounds yet to officially qualify. That should change over the next couple weeks, though, as Woods begins the first of back-to-back starts on Thursday at the Valspar Championship. The 14-time major champ is teeing it up for the fourth time this season, but the first time at this tournament. However, he has competed at Innisbrook before, teaming up with Kelli Kuehne at the 1996 JCPenney Classic. "It was a different game, long driver was maybe 44 inches, maybe," Woods said at his pre-tournament press conference. "Half the guys were using persimmon, balata balls were the No. 1 ball out here. It was just a different game." The style was different, too, as evidenced by the pair's now laughably baggy pants.

Anyway, Tiger tees off at 12:46 p.m. ET with Jordan Spieth and Henrik Stenson . And we'll track Tiger's first round with hole-by-hole updates, highlights, and the latest from our man on the ground, Brian Wacker. So keep it here throughout the day (All times ET).

1:00: After missing the green left from 225 yards, Woods hit a brilliant flop shot from deep rough. His golf ball narrowly missed finding the hole for an eagle, but he'll happily settle for a tap-in birdie to start his round.

12:46: And we're off! Woods smokes a driver that finds the left side of the fairway. He's in good shape to get off to a quick start on the opening par 5.

12:05 ET: One man who wouldn't be shocked to see Woods win this week? Last week's winner, Phil Mickelson. Here's what he said on The Dan Patrick Show :

Golf fans wouldn't mind.

11:30 ET: Tiger Woods is in the house, y'all.

As you can see by Woods' sweater (and that dude wearing a hoodie in the background), it's a bit brisk in the Tampa area this morning. That hasn't kept players from posting so pretty decent scores so far, though. Here's a current look at the Valspar Championship leader board .

9:30 ET: On the subject of sample size, Joel Beall has an interesting piece today regarding the number of rounds statisticians need to see from Woods before making any solid conclusions about his game. Check it out . So far this season, Woods has only played 10 rounds in three starts, finishing T-23 at the Farmers Insurance Open, missing the cut at the Genesis Open, and finishing solo 12th at the Honda Classic. He plans to play the Arnold Palmer Invitational next week, but that will likely be his final start before the Masters next month. Speaking of which, you should also check out our top 13 picks (for now) to win this year at Augusta National .

8:46 ET: We're T-minus four hours until Tiger's tee time. Woods is not at the course yet. In fact, he's probably not even close to arriving. We'd like to picture T-Dub cracking open a cold Monster to get his day going, but he's probably been working out for a few hours at this point. Anyway, let's get caught up on what he did during Wednesday's practice round. According to Golf's Dylan Dethier, Woods only hit six greens in regulation, but he made up for that by needing only 24 putts to shoot even par. He birdied No. 18, but the real highlight of the day came when a young fan wondered under the ropes with an interesting T-shirt:

A lot of Tiger fans with kids are upset they didn't think of that first.

