Even Tiger Woods is curious how his stats rank on the PGA Tour this season

With 14 major championships and 79 PGA Tour titles, Tiger Woods ' status as one of the game's all-time greats -- if not the all-time great -- has been established for years. That doesn't mean Woods still doesn't like to see how he measures up against the current competition, though.

During his Wednesday press conference ahead of the Valspar Championship, Woods said he was curious how his stats from his first three starts stacked up. Unfortunately, he didn't find the answer he was looking for.

"I looked up some of my stats last night, I wanted to see how I ranked," Woods said. "I'm not even on the rankings. I haven't played enough rounds. Okay. That's basically how my comeback has been so far this year. I haven't played a lot."

With just 10 rounds under his belt in 2018 thus far, Woods currently hasn't played enough to officially qualify for any of the PGA Tour's statistical categories. However, Tiger had played enough on this sliding scale as of last week when we checked the numbers .

So Tiger, if you're looking for a rough estimate, through the Honda Classic here's how you ranked in some key strokes gained stats: 146th off-the-tee, 93rd around-the-green, 40th approach-the-green, and 16th in putting. You were also 13th in proximity and T-3 in bounceback birdies. Overall, not too shabby, but you're going to need to improve that off-the-tee number. And your par-5 scoring average of 4.87 was only 208th as of last week. Ouch.

The good news is you've got (hopefully) four rounds this week at Innisbrook to improve those numbers. And come Sunday night, you should be able to see your name again when you go to look them up.

