Watch this former NFL player describe how getting traded might've saved his life

By
16 hours ago

We've written about former NFL player Jon Dorenbos before, and his wide-ranging talents, including his knack for magic tricks. On Monday, though, we learned more about his story -- and how it took an emotional turn just before the 2017 season started.

As a guest on Ellen, Dorenbos, a 37-year-old former long-snapper with the Philadelphia Eagles, described how getting traded -- usually a life-changing situation for a professional athlete -- really helped save his life. Traded to the New Orleans Saints, Dorenbos took a physical after his first preseason game, and the tests revealed a heart condition that required immediate open-heart surgery.

We'll let the video do the rest of the talking. Dorenbos tells the story much better than we could.

Can you imagine that? One second, you're a world-class athlete in a new city trying to make an impression and secure a starting role, the next, you're wondering if your last breath would be your final one.

Dorenbos received a standing ovation from Philly fans at a recent Eagles game, but this is the first time the long-snapper made a public appearance. Six weeks after his emergency open-heart surgery, it appears Dorenbos is doing well. We wish him all the best going forward, and we thank him for sharing this emotional story.

RELATED: Former NFL player Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in the water

NFL player Jon Dorenbos
Photo by Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

