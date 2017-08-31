Prepare to be amazed by this NFL player's magic tricks

The New Orleans Saints traded for long snapper Jon Dorenbos earlier this week, which is odd, because you usually don’t hear about long snappers being involved in NFL trades. Then again, you usually don’t hear about long snappers. But no matter how Dorenbos fares on the field this season, he’s already done wonders in the team’s locker room.

Actual wonders.

You see, in addition to being a great long snapper (He must be because he’s played 201 career NFL games and is a two-time Pro Bowl selection), Dorenbos is a world-class magician. And if you think we’re exaggerating, check out this clip of his new teammates losing their minds after he pulled off one of his card tricks.

That's some David Blaine-level stuff right there!

If his act seems familiar, it’s possible that’s because you’ve seen it before. Dorenbos, 37, once wowed Ellen DeGeneres on her show:

And he finished third in the 11th season of America’s Got Talent. Those slight-of-hand skills could come in handy on the football field.

We salute you, Jon Dorenbos. You’re the rare man who actually could pull off quitting his day job.

