Trending
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

By
7 hours ago
NCAA FOOTBALL: NOV 12 Miami at Virginia
Icon Sportswire(Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

There are plenty of storied programs in college football. The University of Virginia ain't one of 'em.

Despite the ease of making a bowl game -- 41 such holiday contests in 2016 alone -- the Cavaliers have made just one postseason appearance in the last eight years. Forget "couldn't hit water if you fell out of a boat." Seems like the Cavs can't even find the dock.

However, if pride wasn't enough to turn around last year's 2-10 fortunes, the team has reason to reach their first bowl since 2011: a round of golf.

Safety Quin Blanding, appearing on coach Bronco Mendenhall's radio show, asked Mendenhall if he'd take the team on an outing to Birdwood Golf Course in Charlottesville if the club enjoyed a non-losing campaign. Mendenhall, citing the team's "Earned Not Given" mantra -- which sounds like the result from a "generic sports team slogan" generator -- promised Blanding and the squad such a date.

Granted, given their perennial early-season exits, seems like the Virginia boys have had plenty of down time to hit the links. At least this year, coach might pick up the tab.

H/T: Streaking the Lawn

WATCH: LOOP VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
America the Beautiful

Check out the awesome retro rides NASCAR will be running at Darlington this weekend

an hour ago
Life Goals

Frank Swingle, 93, has more holes-in-one this year than you do

4 hours ago
Ulcer Ball

It's not even September, and Cubs fans have already completely lost it

5 hours ago
Role Models

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly wants his team to be more like Jordan Spieth

5 hours ago
News

A 79-year-old's high-speed chase with police damages six golf greens

6 hours ago
College Football

Virginia football team promised golf outing if it doesn't suck this year

7 hours ago
Softballs

Jeopardy! contestant takes advantage of really easy golf question

8 hours ago
Hurricane Harvey

See how J.J. Watt's social-media campaign is raising millions for Houston flood victims

8 hours ago
Dept. of Never Mind

Professor sends pissy note to class for not showing up on first day, then realizes class is...

August 29, 2017
Xs and Os

What ESPN's 'NFLRank' really says about the best players in football

August 29, 2017
The Grind

Dustin Johnson's big drive, Tiger Woods' exciting news, and trick shots in bathing...

August 29, 2017
Patience Is A Virtue

Joey Votto just had the least productive/most productive baseball game ever

August 29, 2017
Netflix and Chill

Netflix is selling weed strains based on their shows now

August 29, 2017
Golfers We Like

Genie Bouchard on her guilty pleasures, posing for the SI Swimsuit Issue, and learning how to...

August 29, 2017
Golf Crime

South Carolina couple arrested on a golf course and it wasn't for playing golf

August 29, 2017
Lists

A golfer's 10 biggest nightmares

August 29, 2017
Fall Fashion

Michigan Wolverines to go full-maize for season opener vs. Florida

August 28, 2017
Shut The Front Door!

Study revealing link between intelligence and profanity is the best f#%king news you'll...

August 28, 2017
Related
The LoopAn easy how-to guide on organizing, hosting, managi…
The LoopA brief history of the most absurd college football…
The LoopPlans to turn historic land into a golf resort pits…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (effective 1/2/2014) and Privacy Policy (effective 1/2/2014). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.


    ©2017 Condé Nast. All rights reserved


    CNMN Collection