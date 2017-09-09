Former NFL kicker Josh Scobee captures this hilarious video of a golfer throwing his clubs in the water

Josh Scobee, the retired NFL place kicker who famously challenged Tiger Woods to a $100,000-a-hole match and offered to give him two shots a side, might have given up on playing football but he still maintains his passion for golf. And he also continues to have an awesome sense of humor.

On Sunday, in the midst of taking to Twitter to comment about the Jacksonville Jaguars NFL opener, Scobee passed along this hilarious video, noting “guy in our club championship this weekend had enough”.

After watching this you don’t know whether to laugh or cry for the frustrated golfer. You know you’ve been in that same situation, but just haven’t had the guts to pull the trigger and actually drown those disrespectful clubs.

