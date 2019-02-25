Watch Sam Jackson interrupt the Oscars broadcast to tell Spike Lee the Knicks score

Spike Lee had a rollercoaster of evening at the Oscars. He won his first-ever (and long-overdue) Academy Award and got called racist by the President . He strutted around the red carpet dressed like Prince's second cousin and allegedly stormed out after the controversial Green Book took home Best Picture. Sandwiched between these emotional elevation changes, however, was perhaps the greatest peak of them all: Sam Jackson, mid-presentation, bringing the entire live broadcast to a grinding halt to give Spike the breaking news bulletin that the New York Knicks , losers of a franchise-record 18 consecutive home games, had finally snapped their streak with a 130-118 over the San Antonio Spurs. Glory be...

With Brie Larson glittering beside him, Jackson delivered the highlight read of the night, saying, "Spike, I'm so glad you're sitting down. After 18 consecutive home losses, THE KNICKS WON TONIGHT." Unfortunately, Jackson didn't manage to pepper a "motherf—er" in there somewhere, but hey, beggars can't be choosers.

The victory saw the Knicks came up one game shy of tying the 1993-94 Dallas Mavericks for the longest consecutive home losing streak in NBA history. But like the Oscars evening as a whole, the moment was perhaps bittersweet for Spike, who, along with the rest of the hapless Knicks fans still left in existence, will be cringing every win from here until April. Just ask The Loop's very own resident Knickerbockers, who, flinching through each and every Zion highlight, have made abundantly clear that nothing—and we mean NOTHING—could be more Knicks than winning 10 meaningless games down the stretch and missing out on the first pick in the NBA Draft. Then again, don't take it from us...

