Watch Rory McIlroy try to hit TPC Sawgrass' island green with every club in his bag

The challenge/horror of trying to hit TPC Sawgrass' famed island green at the Players should intensify with the event moving back to March . What usually plays as a pitching wedge or less for the best golfers in the world will likely demand more club choices in windier and chillier (OK, so it's still Florida and not the polar vortex most of the country recently had to deal with) conditions. And Rory McIlroy recently got a head start on his preparation.

In a cool video posted on the tournament's Twitter feed, the four-time major champ went through his entire bag while taking cracks at the notorious par 3. McIlroy made an attempt with 13 different clubs (Everything except his putter) and wound up hitting the green four times on a hole he estimates was playing about 150 yards. McIlroy's most impressive shot? A baby cut with his 3-wood that managed to stay on the putting surface. Check it out:

As you can see, McIlroy went four for thirteen, including that snazzy 3-wood. He also hit the green with his pitching wedge, 9-iron and 7-iron.

The Players is scheduled for March 14-17. And after seeing this video, we wouldn't mind some extra strong gusts from the gods in Ponte Vedra Beach that week.

