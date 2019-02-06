Trending
These Guys Are Good

Watch Rory McIlroy try to hit TPC Sawgrass' island green with every club in his bag

By
3 hours ago

The challenge/horror of trying to hit TPC Sawgrass' famed island green at the Players should intensify with the event moving back to March. What usually plays as a pitching wedge or less for the best golfers in the world will likely demand more club choices in windier and chillier (OK, so it's still Florida and not the polar vortex most of the country recently had to deal with) conditions. And Rory McIlroy recently got a head start on his preparation.

RELATED: 20 things you need to know about Rory McIlroy

In a cool video posted on the tournament's Twitter feed, the four-time major champ went through his entire bag while taking cracks at the notorious par 3. McIlroy made an attempt with 13 different clubs (Everything except his putter) and wound up hitting the green four times on a hole he estimates was playing about 150 yards. McIlroy's most impressive shot? A baby cut with his 3-wood that managed to stay on the putting surface. Check it out:

As you can see, McIlroy went four for thirteen, including that snazzy 3-wood. He also hit the green with his pitching wedge, 9-iron and 7-iron.

The Players is scheduled for March 14-17. And after seeing this video, we wouldn't mind some extra strong gusts from the gods in Ponte Vedra Beach that week.

RELATED: I made a hole-in-one on No. 17 with Brooks Koepka watching (Sorta)

WATCH: GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

MORE FROM THE LOOP
Beware of Sandbaggers

Behold the handicaps of all the celebrity golfers at Pebble Beach (We've got our eyes on you,...

an hour ago
The Coverack Masters

Did Augusta National call out an obscure club in a tiny English fishing village for its use of...

2 hours ago
The Real GOAT?

This Ho-sung Choi quote will probably trigger the entire New England Patriots fanbase

2 hours ago
These Guys Are Good

Watch Rory McIlroy try to hit TPC Sawgrass' island green with every club in his bag

3 hours ago
Kicking punts and taking names

New Hurricanes punter is here to kick bombs and chew bubblegum, is all out of bubblegum

4 hours ago
Celebrity Golfers

Tony Romo plays golf with hand-me-down clubs from Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth

a day ago
Gronk Smash

This was Gronk's greatest Patriots Parade performance yet

a day ago
Four-Sport Athlete?

Patrick Mahomes undresses kid on the basketball court, continues to build greatest athlete of...

February 5, 2019
The House Always Wins

Mysterious "Bettor X" loses $3.8 million on Super Bowl LIII, remains filthy rich

February 5, 2019
The Grind

Sergio Garcia's sandbox temper tantrum, Rickie Fowler's wild win, and Johnny Miller's tearful...

February 5, 2019
The Greek Freak

Noted jacked guy Brooks Koepka looks bite-sized when standing next to Giannis Antetokounmpo

February 5, 2019
A little luck never hurts

Tour pro's absentmindedness winds up getting him a spot in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

February 5, 2019
Sweet Fancy Moses

Behold the worst sequence in the history of organized basketball

February 4, 2019
Super Bowl LIE

NFL Network commercial celebrates Patriots' Super Bowl LIII victory...on Friday

February 4, 2019
"Pretty, pretty good"

This story about Larry David playing Augusta National is exactly what you'd expect from Larry...

February 4, 2019
Super Bowl

Tom Brady's college resume includes hilarious descriptions of jobs he held at two golf courses

February 4, 2019
Monday Superlatives

There is no more hopeless franchise in sports than the New York Knicks

February 4, 2019
Temper Tantrums
February 4, 2019
Related
The LoopThe Players in Times Square? Why TPC Sawgrass won't…
The LoopPlayers Championship 2018: This Tiger Woods stinger…
The LoopJason Day's historic stat, J.R. Smith's golf addict…
  • Accessibility Help

    • Subscription

    Resources

    Products & Services

    Condé Nast

    Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 5/25/2018) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement Link (updated 5/25/2018). Golf Digest  may earn a portion of sales from products that are purchased through our site as part of our Affiliate Partnerships with retailers. Your California Privacy Rights  The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of Condé Nast.

    Ad Choices

    ©2019 Condé Nast. All rights reserved

    CNMN Collection